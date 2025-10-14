NVIDIA unveils world's smallest AI supercomputer release date

NVIDIA has unveiled the release date for the world's smallest AI supercomputer, and Jensen Huang, NVIDIA's CEO, delivered the first device to Elon Musk.

TL;DR: NVIDIA will begin shipping the DGX Spark, the world's smallest AI supercomputer, on October 15 starting at $3,999. Powered by Grace Blackwell architecture and NVIDIA GPUs, it delivers 1 petaflop performance and 128GB unified memory, enabling developers to run large AI models locally with preinstalled AI software.

NVIDIA has unveiled when it will begin shipping the world's smallest AI supercomputer, with the company taking to social media to showcase NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang hand-delivering one of the first devices to SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

The NVIDIA DGX Spark is a new class of computer that is aimed at researchers, engineers, teams of scientists, and even consumers who are interested in running custom AI models. The DGX Spark is built on NVIDIA Grace Blackwell architecture and integrates NVIDIA GPUs, ARM CPUs, networking, CUDA libraries, and NVIDIA AI software, creating a device capable of running 200 billion parameter AI models.

The DGX Spark delivers a petaFLOP of AI performance and 128GB of unified memory, enabling developers to run 70 billion parameters locally - all within a footprint that's about the size of your outstretched hand. More specifically, the DGX Spark's 1 petaFLOP of performance is accelerated by a NVIDIA GH10 Grace Blackwell Superchip, NVIDIA ConnectX-7 200 Gb/s networking, and NVIDIA NVLink-C2C technology, which enables 5x the bandwidth of fifth-generation PCIe and 128GB of CPU-GPU coherent memory.

Developers should note that the DGX Spark comes preinstalled with the NVIDIA AI software stack, allowing developers to begin working on projects right out of the box. NVIDIA's CEO Jensen Huang hand-delivered one of the first DGX Sparks to SpaceX CEO Elon Musk to pay homage to the legacy of supercomputers' origins, as Musk received the first NVIDIA DGX-1 supercomputer in 2016.

"In 2016, we built DGX-1 to give AI researchers their own supercomputer. I hand-delivered the first system to Elon at a small startup called OpenAI - and from it came ChatGPT, kickstarting the AI revolution. DGX-1 launched the era of AI supercomputers and unlocked the scaling laws that drive modern AI. With DGX Spark, we return to that mission - placing an AI computer in the hands of every developer to ignite the next wave of breakthroughs," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA

NVIDIA writes in its press release that the DGX Spark will begin shipping on Wednesday, October 15, and will start at $3,999.