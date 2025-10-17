Battlefield 6 progression changes based on player feedback are now live

Battlefield 6 developers have recognized the community reports of progression being too slow, and have unveiled an incoming update.

TL;DR: Battlefield 6 developers announced a progression update increasing XP gains by 10% for match completion and 40% for daily bonuses, reducing XP needed to unlock the first 20 attachments, and lowering career rank requirements for key assignments. These changes aim to enhance player rewards and progression speed.

Battlefield 6 developers have posted a lengthy Community Update detailing an incoming update addressing player concerns regarding progression.

The developers have taken to the Battlefield Comms X account, where they wrote that community feedback and concerns have been heard, and that some adjustments are coming to the progression system in Battlefield 6. For those who don't know, many BF6 players have been reporting the pace of the progression to unlock new gadgets, levels and weapon attachments is excruciatingly slow, resulting in players not feeling as rewarded as they can be for the time spent in-game.

To address this problem, developers are increasing the amount of XP gained from match completion and daily bonus by 10% and 40% respectively. In addition to that, the XP required to unlock the first twenty attachments is being reduced, meaning players can start using new attachments almost twice as fast. Furthermore, assignments that required career ranks 20, 23, and 26, will now require 10, 15, and 20, respectively.

Battlefield 6 Progression Changes