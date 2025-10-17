Battlefield 6 progression changes based on player feedback are now live

Battlefield 6 developers have posted a lengthy Community Update detailing an incoming update addressing player concerns regarding progression.
The developers have taken to the Battlefield Comms X account, where they wrote that community feedback and concerns have been heard, and that some adjustments are coming to the progression system in Battlefield 6. For those who don't know, many BF6 players have been reporting the pace of the progression to unlock new gadgets, levels and weapon attachments is excruciatingly slow, resulting in players not feeling as rewarded as they can be for the time spent in-game.
To address this problem, developers are increasing the amount of XP gained from match completion and daily bonus by 10% and 40% respectively. In addition to that, the XP required to unlock the first twenty attachments is being reduced, meaning players can start using new attachments almost twice as fast. Furthermore, assignments that required career ranks 20, 23, and 26, will now require 10, 15, and 20, respectively.
Battlefield 6 Progression Changes
- The XP gained from match completion and the daily bonus are being increased by 10% and 40% respectively.
- The XP needed to unlock the first 20 attachment ranks is being reduced, so you'll start earning useful attachments almost twice as fast.
- Please Note: For weapons that are already being progressed, the UI might display something abnormal at first, but this should resolve itself once a match is played while using that weapon.
- The assignments that required career ranks 20, 23, and 26 to begin will now require career ranks 10, 15, and 20, respectively.
- While this allows these assignments to be started sooner, we are aware of the frustrations regarding the challenges themselves and are actively working on reviewing them, but it will take more time to develop, test, and implement these changes.