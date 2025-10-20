Intel CEO meets with Saudi government official to discuss chip partnership

Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan has headed to the Middle East to sit down with Saudi officials to reportedly ink a new partnership deal.
Reports from Arab News indicate that Lip-Bu Tan has met with the Saudi Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Abdullah Al-Swaha, to discuss new areas of which Intel and Saudi Arabia can benefit from developing Intel's semiconductor business, along with advanced computing technology. Additionally, the discussion involved developing Intel's artificial intelligence infrastructure.
Lip-Bu Tan has been on a tear when it comes to deals as the new Intel CEO recently inked a partnership with NVIDIA, SoftBank, and the Trump Administration, and now it seems a new deal is in the works with Saudi Arabia.
Unfortunately, the specifics of the meeting are currently unknown. Still, if we could speculate, Saudi Arabia may be looking to make an investment in the expansive technological growth areas of AI and semiconductors. Since the region doesn't have a lot of knowledge in manufacturing these components, it could be looking at Intel to set up a foundry in the region, or at the very least, invest in the company as a foothold within the industry.
