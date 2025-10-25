Battlefield 6 Battle Royale mode release date leaks, shadow drop planned

Datamining and leaks have revealed when the Battlefield 6 Battle Royale mode will be released, and it seems it will be sooner than anticipated.

Battlefield 6 is getting a Battle Royale mode, and now data mining has revealed when Battlefield Studios will be making it public.

Previous leaks from ModernWarzone pointed to the Battlefield 6 Battle Royale mode arriving on the 28th of October, and now data mining has backed up that date, with strings of code found within the games API indicating the upcoming mode is scheduled to release during Season 1 on October 28. Notably, the code states the mode "Granite," which Insider Gaming has verified as being the Battle Royale mode.

Notably, for those who don't know, the Battlefield 6 Battle Royale mode is going to be free-to-play, and feature one of the deadliest ring ever released in a Battle Royale game. Touch it and you will be instantly dead. Despite multiple sources now pointing to the release of the Battlefield 6 Battle Royale mode being part of the Season 1 content update scheduled to release on October 28, take this information with a healthy amount of skepticism until the news is officially confirmed by Battlefield Studios.

As for official confirmation, Battlefield Studios mentioned the Battle Royale mode in a recent Community Update post where it stated it has made adjustments to the time-to-kill at close range for all weapons, armor changes, vehicle balancing, and general improvements to the world players will be dropping into. All of these changes are based on player feedback.