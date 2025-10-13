Battlefield 6 XP farming is officially being stopped by EA

TL;DR: Battlefield 6 players exploited Portal mode to farm XP quickly by creating custom bot-killing servers, but EA and developers are actively shutting down these XP farms and blocking new server creation to prevent abuse. This ongoing enforcement aims to maintain fair progression and balance in multiplayer gameplay.

Battlefield 6 has been released, and players are trying to figure out the fastest ways to farm the most XP to unlock new weapons and attachments, presumably to take back into the live multiplayer servers. However, the tactics players are using are now being stopped by EA and Battlefield 6 developers.

Players who can't be bothered grinding the XP for levels to unlock new guns and attachments are heading to Portal servers, which is Battlefield 6's sandbox-style mode, where players can create custom servers. It wasn't long before players caught on that they could create custom Portal servers and design them to farm as much XP as possible through the killing of bots. Servers quickly became popular with YouTubers making videos on them, along with Redditors sharing codes to their XP farming servers.

However, EA and Battlefield 6 developers have caught wind of these XP farms and are now putting a stop to them by bringing down the servers. In addition to banning the XP farming servers, EA has seemingly implemented a new tactic to circumvent the creation of new XP farms, as now an error message presents itself when a new server is going to be created, EA's servers "are at max capacity".

However, how long can this last? EA can't simply block the creation of new servers forever, nor can it continuously keep banning the creation of new XP farming servers, as that will take quite a lot of manpower that I'm sure is better spent elsewhere. But right now, it seems EA and Battlefield 6 developers are playing a continuous game of whack-a-mole with Portal XP farms.