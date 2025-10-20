Resident Evil 0 remake details leak: release window, story changes

A new Resident Evil game is being remade, featuring an addition of a new storyline and a character being made more prominent than in the original game.

TL;DR: Capcom is developing new Resident Evil remakes, including Code Veronica set for early 2027 and Resident Evil Zero expected in 2028. The remakes feature new casting, story overhauls, and no original actors returning. Details remain unconfirmed, so fans should approach leaks with caution.

Capcom is reportedly currently in development of a new Resident Evil remake, with a credible leaker saying no original actors will be reprising their roles.

The information comes from mp1st, which reports the new remake is under the codename Chamber, and that claims from leaker DuskGolem, a known Resident Evil leaker who claimed Resident Evil Code Veronica was getting a remake, are true. However, there is another remake in the works, and that is Resident Evil Zero, which is expected to be released in 2028. As for Code Veronica, that is expected to release in Q1 2027.

Mp1st shares some details on the casting for Zero, writing that Billy Coen, the game's second protagonist, will be played by Jon McLaren, who played Star Lord in the 2021 Guardians of the Galaxy game. McLaren currently has a title called Project Chamber in his resume, which is presumably the Resident Evil Zero remake.

Other details were also leaked, such as spoilers for the game's story, which is getting a slight overhaul with the addition of a character being more prominent in the overall plot of the title. Furthermore, a new storyline is going to be added to the title, but no details were provided on what that could entail. For spoilers on what story changes have been made, visit the mp1st article.

As always with leaks, take the information with a healthy amount of skepticism, as the information hasn't been officially confirmed by Capcom.