Battlefield 6 team responds to community server XP farms with fix

In a new Community Update post the Battlefield team has addressed player feedback regarding community servers being inundated with XP farms, which, for those who don't know, are servers dedicated to enabling players to farm as much XP as they possibly can in the shortest amount of time possible.
XP farming servers have been set up within the Battlefield 6 Portal feature as many players have felt like the amount of time it takes to get XP in the live multiplayer games is too long. Moreover, it's much easier to sit in a server with a bunch of bots and just mow them down to unlock new weapons and attachments, rather than play an actual multiplayer game.
The convenience of these custom XP farming servers is far too attractive for players, resulting in the maximum capacity on community servers being reached, and the majority of them being dedicated to XP farming.
This is a problem, as Battlefield developers intend the community servers to be a place where players can create custom sandbox experiences, promoting creativity, experimentation, and connection among players. In the community update the Battlefield team writes they are currently making adjustments to diminish the number of XP farms taking up server space, but implementing those changes is going to require some maintenance on the backend.
Notably, once the update has gone live and the adjustments have been made, the Battlefield team states both custom and verified will need to be republished by players before they can create an active server.
"Over the past week, many of you noticed that we reached maximum capacity on community servers. After reviewing the data, we found that a large number of these servers were created primarily to earn XP, inflate player stats, and earn special accolades through defeating bots.
We completely understand the motivation behind this, like faster progression and a way to test setups without pressure, but it's led to some unintended side effects. With so many servers focused on farming XP rather than active play, it's become noticeably harder for players to create and find experiences to play with other people.
The Experiences in the Community section is a key part of what makes Battlefield 6 special. It's meant to be a space for creativity, experimentation, and connection, where you can easily find and enjoy great modes with your friends and squadmates. Our goal moving forward here is to reinforce the player-driven experiences that bring people together, while still keeping room for custom setups, creativity, and new ideas.
We are developing adjustments that are intended to diminish the number of XP farms taking up server space while further emphasizing playing with friends on both custom and verified experiences.
Implementing this will require some maintenance on the backend. After the update is live, we expect all experiences, both custom and verified, will need to be republished by players before they can create an active server," reads the statement from the Battlefield team