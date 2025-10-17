Battlefield 6 team responds to community server XP farms with fix

TL;DR: The Battlefield team is addressing the surge of XP farming servers in community servers, which limits space for creative, player-driven experiences. Upcoming backend updates will reduce XP farms and require players to republish custom and verified servers, aiming to restore balanced gameplay and promote social interaction.

In a new Community Update post the Battlefield team has addressed player feedback regarding community servers being inundated with XP farms, which, for those who don't know, are servers dedicated to enabling players to farm as much XP as they possibly can in the shortest amount of time possible.

XP farming servers have been set up within the Battlefield 6 Portal feature as many players have felt like the amount of time it takes to get XP in the live multiplayer games is too long. Moreover, it's much easier to sit in a server with a bunch of bots and just mow them down to unlock new weapons and attachments, rather than play an actual multiplayer game.

The convenience of these custom XP farming servers is far too attractive for players, resulting in the maximum capacity on community servers being reached, and the majority of them being dedicated to XP farming.

This is a problem, as Battlefield developers intend the community servers to be a place where players can create custom sandbox experiences, promoting creativity, experimentation, and connection among players. In the community update the Battlefield team writes they are currently making adjustments to diminish the number of XP farms taking up server space, but implementing those changes is going to require some maintenance on the backend.

Notably, once the update has gone live and the adjustments have been made, the Battlefield team states both custom and verified will need to be republished by players before they can create an active server.