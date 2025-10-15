Battlefield 6 developers confirm fix for bullets not registering

Battlefield 6 developers have confirmed that bullet registration issues are real and that a hotfix has already been deployed to the live servers.

TL;DR: Battlefield 6 developers acknowledged a bullet registration issue where hits show blood but no damage occurs, linked to specific weapon attachments. A hotfix has been deployed across all platforms, while hit registration problems from poor internet or server issues display on-screen icons. The fix does not address the separate bloom issue.

The principal game designer for Battlefield 6 has recognized the bullet registration problem highlighted by several players, where bullets seemingly hit the target, and blood splatters can be seen, but the target doesn't take damage.

The developers took to the Battlefield Comms X account to confirm they are aware of "rare cases" where bullets can be seen hitting targets, but no damage is registered, and according to the team, the problem has to do with specific weapon attachment combinations. The developers have stated that a hotfix has been rolled out across all platforms and that they will continue to monitor performance as the days proceed.

Additionally, Florian Le Bihan, Battlefield 6's principal game designer, has stated in a separate X post that this issue happened intermittently, and echoed the same statement from Battlefield Comms, the problem was related to certain weapons and attachments. Furthermore, Le Bihan said that in some instances, hit registration problems can be caused by poor internet or game server performance, but in these instances, players will be presented with icons in the top left-hand corner of their screen.

For those wondering about the "bloom" problem, the developer said that this hotfix will not address that problem, as that is a "different issue".