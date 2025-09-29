ASRock and Capcom release custom Radeon RX 9070 XT Monster Hunter Wilds Edition GPU

ASRock and Capcom have partnered to release a custom Monster Hunter-themed gaming GPU with the arrival of the new Radeon RX 9070 XT Monster Hunter Wilds Edition 16GB. The physical design looks to be based on the company's impressive Steel Legend line-up, albeit presented in a very different light, thanks to the "Arkveld" design inspired by one of the game series' most iconic monsters.

With a mix of silver and blue tones, it also includes a custom metal backplate with both Arkveld and the Monster Hunter Wilds logo joining the 'AMD Radeon' branding. Like ASRock's Steel Legend design, there's a dedicated ARGB switch, with premium cooling that includes high-quality striped ring fans, a nickel-plated copper base for maximum GPU contact, and a phase-change thermal pad.

Outside of the GPU, the Radeon RX 9070 XT Monster Hunter Wilds Edition 16GB ships with a limited edition "Arkveld" packaging and a custom Monster Hunter-themed version of ASRock's POLYCHROME SYNC software. Interestingly, this custom GPU variant isn't an OC model as it ships with the Radeon RX 9070 XT's reference Boost Clock speed of 2970 MHz.

That said, with the GPU's decent cooling, you'd probably have no issues boosting the clock speed to match the various OC models out there. However, unlike some OC models, power is delivered via two 8-pin Power Connectors, rather than three. The Radeon RX 9070 XT is AMD's flagship RDNA 4 gaming GPU that takes full advantage of the company's latest AI-powered FSR 4 technology, which is supported in Monster Hunter Wilds.