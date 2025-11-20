Unboxing ASRock's custom Radeon RX 9070 XT Monster Hunter Wilds Edition GPU

We take a closer look at ASRock's custom Radeon RX 9070 XT Monster Hunter Wilds Edition 16GB graphics card ahead of our full review.

TL;DR: The ASRock Radeon RX 9070 XT Monster Hunter Wilds Edition is a premium custom graphics card inspired by the game's Arkveld monster, featuring a unique icy design, reinforced metal frame, advanced cooling, and RGB lighting. It delivers flagship RDNA 4 performance for 1440p and 4K gaming, bundled with Monster Hunter Wilds and FSR 4 technology.

We're in the process of reviewing ASRock's custom Radeon RX 9070 XT Monster Hunter Wilds Edition 16GB graphics card, created in collaboration with Capcom to celebrate the release of the latest open-world entry in the series. As a new model that represents AMD's flagship RDNA 4 gaming GPU, there's no doubt it's an impressive 1440p and 4K performer - as we've covered extensively in our GPU reviews this year.

ASRock's custom Radeon RX 9070 XT Monster Hunter Wilds Edition 16GB GPU.
ASRock's custom Radeon RX 9070 XT Monster Hunter Wilds Edition 16GB GPU.

However, in a sea of existing designs that have been around for a couple of generations, it's always great to see a custom design built for fans of one specific thing. The ASRock Radeon RX 9070 XT Monster Hunter Wilds Edition features a design inspired by one of the game's large, menacing monsters, Arkveld, also known as the 'White Wraith'. A large wyvern with greyish, almost ice-like scales, fur, and armor plating, Arkveld is the key big bad of Monster Hunter Wilds.

This means ASRock's custom design sports a unique icy grey and blue metallic look with the reinforced metal backplate sporting a large (and menacing) depiction of Arkveld. It's a premium design that also includes a reinforced metal frame, the company's latest Striped Ring Fans, a nickel-plated Copper Base, heatpipes with a high-density fin stack, and phase-change thermal pads.

On the side, there's also a small RGB strip with the 'Arkveld' name, giving this custom design a look that stands out among all of the Radeon RX 9070 XT graphics cards we've seen. As expected, the ASRock Radeon RX 9070 XT Monster Hunter Wilds Edition also includes a free copy of the game, which leverages RDNA 4-exclusive FSR 4 technology to improve performance and image quality.

Check out these additional shots of this impressive new custom GPU design, and stay tuned for our full review.

