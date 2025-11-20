Unboxing ASRock's custom Radeon RX 9070 XT Monster Hunter Wilds Edition GPU

TL;DR: The ASRock Radeon RX 9070 XT Monster Hunter Wilds Edition is a premium custom graphics card inspired by the game's Arkveld monster, featuring a unique icy design, reinforced metal frame, advanced cooling, and RGB lighting. It delivers flagship RDNA 4 performance for 1440p and 4K gaming, bundled with Monster Hunter Wilds and FSR 4 technology.

We're in the process of reviewing ASRock's custom Radeon RX 9070 XT Monster Hunter Wilds Edition 16GB graphics card, created in collaboration with Capcom to celebrate the release of the latest open-world entry in the series. As a new model that represents AMD's flagship RDNA 4 gaming GPU, there's no doubt it's an impressive 1440p and 4K performer - as we've covered extensively in our GPU reviews this year.

ASRock's custom Radeon RX 9070 XT Monster Hunter Wilds Edition 16GB GPU.

However, in a sea of existing designs that have been around for a couple of generations, it's always great to see a custom design built for fans of one specific thing. The ASRock Radeon RX 9070 XT Monster Hunter Wilds Edition features a design inspired by one of the game's large, menacing monsters, Arkveld, also known as the 'White Wraith'. A large wyvern with greyish, almost ice-like scales, fur, and armor plating, Arkveld is the key big bad of Monster Hunter Wilds.

This means ASRock's custom design sports a unique icy grey and blue metallic look with the reinforced metal backplate sporting a large (and menacing) depiction of Arkveld. It's a premium design that also includes a reinforced metal frame, the company's latest Striped Ring Fans, a nickel-plated Copper Base, heatpipes with a high-density fin stack, and phase-change thermal pads.

On the side, there's also a small RGB strip with the 'Arkveld' name, giving this custom design a look that stands out among all of the Radeon RX 9070 XT graphics cards we've seen. As expected, the ASRock Radeon RX 9070 XT Monster Hunter Wilds Edition also includes a free copy of the game, which leverages RDNA 4-exclusive FSR 4 technology to improve performance and image quality.

Check out these additional shots of this impressive new custom GPU design, and stay tuned for our full review.