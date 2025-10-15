Battlefield 6 naval warfare discovered by dataminers

Dataminers have discovered evidence that naval warfare is currently in development for Battlefield 6, although its release date remains unclear.

TL;DR: Dataminers have uncovered code in Battlefield 6 indicating active development of naval warfare, including vehicles like Jet Skis and RHIBs. While developers acknowledge community demand, official confirmation and release timing remain unclear, with naval combat likely arriving in future seasons beyond Season 1.

Battlefield 6 developers hinted at the inclusion of naval warfare not too long ago, and now dataminers have discovered evidence that suggests it's already being worked on.

The discovery comes from Insider Gaming, which has penned a new report highlighting code that has been discovered within Battlefield 6. According to the publication, several different vehicles are currently in development, such as Jet Skis and Rigid-Hulled Inflatable Boats (RHIBs). The report goes on to outline that "Glacier" is the codeword for Battlefield 6 and "MP" is the abbreviation for multiplayer. Below you will find the strings of code that were discovered by Insider Gaming dataminers.

As for what is official about Battlefield 6 naval warfare, the developers officially recognized the community outcry for the inclusion of it within the title, with the developers writing that requests from the community "have not gone unnoticed." Other than that brief statement, Battlefield Studios, nor EA has said anything about naval warfare or when it may be added to the game, but we can speculate based on what has already been announced as future updates for Battlefield 6.

For example, Season 1's content doesn't appear to have any maps that include large bodies of water, suggesting that naval warfare probably won't be coming within the first season. That means we could be looking at Season 2, or even Season 3, for water battles.