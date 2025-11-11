Battlefield 6 players will be able to jump into nine new gamemodes

TL;DR: Dataminers have uncovered nine upcoming Battlefield 6 game modes, including confirmed Sabotage and Strikepoint, plus prototypes like Convoy, Fantastic Four, Gunmaster, Touchdown, and Tug of War. These new modes promise diverse gameplay experiences, enhancing Battlefield 6's multiplayer variety and player engagement.

It wasn't long ago that evidence surfaced of six new game modes in development for Battlefield 6, and now dataminers have discovered three additional modes, bringing the total to nine upcoming game modes.

It was in early October that dataminers discovered six new game modes hiding within Battlefield 6's game files, which would be additional modes to the currently available: Conquest, Breakthrough, Rush, Domination, King of the Hill, Team Deathmatch, and Squad Deathmatch. Within those files were names for new modes such as Sabotage and Strikepoint, both of which have been confirmed by Battlefield Studios to be on the way.

Of the original six discovered in files, Raid, Payload, Squad Shootout, and Tank Hunt are yet to be confirmed, but given how Sabotage and Strikepoint were recently confirmed, it lends an aura of legitimacy to the remaining six, which will seemingly eventually come to the game. But now we have three more game modes to expect, with Insider Gaming reporting that they have discovered Convoy, Fantastic Four, Gunmaster, Touchdown, and Tug of War.

Leaked Upcoming Gamemodes

Game/GlacierMP/Gamemodes/zPrototypes/Convoy/Setup/MUT_Convoy Game/GlacierMP/Gamemodes/zPrototypes/FantasticFour/Setup/MUT_FantasticFour Game/GlacierMP/Gamemodes/zPrototypes/Gunmaster/Setup/MUT_GunMaster Game/GlacierMP/Gamemodes/zPrototypes/Touchdown/Presentation/GM_Touchdown_Presentation Game/GlacierMP/Gamemodes/zPrototypes/TugOfWar/Mode/MUT_TugOfWar

Notably, each of the three new game modes has been labeled "prototypes," which suggests they are still in very early stages of development and aren't expected to be released anytime soon. The publication predicts Gunmaster being a gamemode that is identical or extremely similar to the classic "Gun Game" mode, where players start with a base gun, such as a pistol, and progress through approximately twenty different weapons, with each kill automatically switching the player to a new weapon. Approximately twenty kills are needed before the player is given a throwing knife to be used for the final kill to win the game.

Tug of War could be similar to Breakthrough, where the map is broken up into sections, but also has capture points. As the team captures points, the enemy's sector is pushed back, forcing them to move into enemy lines to retake points. This back-and-forth could be a reference to a tug-of-war.