TL;DR: Battlefield 6 is set to expand with six new game modes, including Raid, Payload, Sabotage, SquadShootout, Strikepoint, and TankHunt, revealed through datamining. Official updates confirm Strikepoint and Sabotage will launch with upcoming seasons, enhancing multiplayer variety and player engagement.

Battlefield 6 is off to a roaring start with millions of players flocking to the military shooter to cause absolute mayhem in whatever way they possibly can. But what if you could cause that mayhem in more game modes? Well, that just might be the case as datamining has revealed what may be on the horizon.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

A new report from Insider Gaming has cited several lines of code that suggest Battlefield 6 could be getting six new game modes. Yes, six. Not one, or two, but six. Currently, Battlefield 6 has the following game modes: Conquest, Breakthrough, Rush, and Domination. But if this datamining proves to be accurate, we could also see the addition of Raid, Payload, Sabotage, SquadShootout, Strikepoint, and TankHunt.

The publication discovered these lines of code within the files of Battlefield 6, leading to speculation that developers are currently working on them and that they will be released at a later date. For those who don't know, the codename for Battlefield 6 within its files is "Glacier," and "MP" refers to multiplayer. Notably, Insider Gaming also discovered evidence that naval combat is being worked on by the developers, which is something that has been officially recognized by Battlefield Studios as a community request.

Read more: Battlefield 6 naval warfare discovered by dataminers

Upcoming Battlefield 6 Game Modes

Game/GlacierMP/Gamemodes/Raid/Mode/MUT_Raid

Game/GlacierMP/Gamemodes/Payload/Mode/MUT_Payload

Game/GlacierMP/Gamemodes/Sabotage/Mode/MUT_Sabotage

Game/GlacierMP/Gamemodes/SquadShootout/Mode/MUT_SquadShootout

Game/GlacierMP/Gamemodes/Strikepoint/Mode/MUT_Strikepoint

Game/GlacierMP/Gamemodes/TankHunt/Mode/MUT_TankHunt

Furthermore, Battlefield Studios has informed players that two new modes are on the way, Strikepoint and Sabotage. October 28 is the scheduled release date for Season 1: Rogue Ops, and it will be the date when Strikepoint arrives, while Sabotage will debut on November 18 alongside the release of Season 1: California Resistance.

Currently, neither EA nor Battlefield Studios have confirmed the existence of the other modes in the datamining, but since they are alongside modes that are scheduled to release, we can assume they are real, and, at the very least, being tested by developers. Whether or not they make it to the public release of the game is another thing entirely.