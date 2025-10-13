Battlefield 6 encourages players to uninstall the campaign after it's complete

Battlefield 6 developers are considerate enough to give gamers the option to uninstall the single-player campaign once it has been completed.

Battlefield 6 has finally been released, and more than 700,000 players have flocked to the game to jump into the mayhem, and some of those players are enjoying the single-player campaign.

Some of the players that are working their way through the single-player campaign have even managed to finish it, and to their surprise, a message pops up in the place of where the campaign once was, recommending that they uninstall the campaign to save storage space. For those who don't know, the campaign is a nine-mission story that comes in at around 15GB in size - it's not too big, but not small either, and with modern-day games taking up so much storage capacity, every gigabyte counts.

Many gamers are faced with tough decisions on which game to uninstall to play a new game. It's great to see Battlefield Studios offering gamers the option to uninstall the campaign once it's complete, as it demonstrates that the developers are aware of the storage limitations many gamers face, especially since it's unlikely a player would return to the campaign after completing it.

Unless, of course, it is to grab any missed achievements. Overall, this is a very considerate option by the Battlefield 6 developers, and the general sentiment around the hidden feature is utmost praise.