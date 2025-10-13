NVIDIA share 'unprecedented AI supercomputer,' named TIME's Best Invention of 2025

NVIDIA's DGX Spark has been awarded TIME's Best Innovation of 2025 for bringing down the barrier of entry to high-performance AI compute power.

TL;DR: NVIDIA's DGX Spark, named TIME's Best Invention of 2025, is a compact desktop AI supercomputer delivering 1 petaFLOP performance with the GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip. Designed for AI development and fine-tuning, it offers advanced connectivity, 128 GB unified memory, and affordability at $3,999, democratizing AI access.

NVIDIA is celebrating being awarded TIME's Best Invention of 2025 for the creation of the NVIDIA DGX Spark, the company's new desktop AI supercomputer.

The DGX Spark is a mini desktop system built specifically for AI development, fine-tuning, and inference training. The mini AI supercomputer features NVIDIA's GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip, a unified CPU and GPU arrangement, delivering a stunning 1 petaFLOP of performance, 128 GB of coherent unified memory, 273 GB/s of memory bandwidth, and storage configurations ranging from 1 TB to 4 TB. As for the CPU, the DGX Spark features 20 ARM cores (10 x Cortex-X925 + 10 x Cortex-A725).

Moving to connectivity, NVIDIA has outfitted the DGX Spark with 1x HDMI port for display, 4x USB-C/USB4 ports at 40 Gbps, 1x 10 GbE RJ-45 port, and dual-port ConnectX-7 NIC support, enabling clustering (200 GbE) with another DGX Spark, as well as Wi-Fi 7 / Bluetooth 5.3. All of that power fits in a very small footprint of just 150 x 150 x 50.5mm, weighs 1.2 kg (2.65 lb), and uses 170W.

It's no surprise that TIME awarded the DGX Spark its Best Innovation Award of 2025, especially considering the performance offering, as the device brings down the cost of accessing the power of an AI supercomputer for engineers, researchers, data scientists, and anyone interested in fine-tuning an AI model. Typically, this device would be bought by teams or even individuals looking to utilize its 200 billion parameter range. NVIDIA is selling the DGX Spark Founder's Edition (base model) for $3,999.

