Latest Battle Royale game combines 10 fast fingers and Russian roulette

The latest Battle Royale game will have players typing on a typewriter for their lives, and any spelling mistakes will result in a brutal execution and elimination from the match. Welcome to Final Sentence.

Final Sentence, developed by Button Mash, combines the Battle Royale genre of last man standing wins with Russian Roulette, as players will be set up in a warehouse alongside each other. Each player will have a typewriter in front of them and a set of sentences they need to type out perfectly, and if three mistakes are made, an NPC with a gun will load a round into the weapon, spin the barrel, and then fire it at the player's head.

In addition to the pressure of making a mistake, a timer is placed next to the typewriter that counts down from 4 minutes. If the timer is exceeded, the player is eliminated. Furthermore, players will compete against each other to complete the set of sentences first, with the first to finish being the only player to survive; the remaining players will be executed at the end of the game.

Notably, lobbies include between 40 and 100 players, or private matches can be played between 4 or 8 friends. If you are interested in trying out Final Sentence, a playable demo is available to download via the official Steam Store listing for the title. Check out the demo here.