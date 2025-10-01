Battlefield 6 full achievement and trophy list released by EA

Battlefield Studios has released the full achievements and trophies list for Battlefield 6, revealing there are 42 achievements to obtain.

Tech and Science Editor
Published
4-minute read time
TL;DR: Battlefield 6 launches October 10 with a full achievement and trophy list featuring 42 challenges, plus a unique Platinum Trophy for PlayStation 5 players. The list includes campaign completions, collectibles, multiplayer objectives, and secret achievements, offering extensive goals for completionists and trophy hunters.

Achievement and trophy hunters will be glad to know the full list of to-dos has been released for Battlefield 6, and there will be 42 boxes to check off.

Battlefield 6 launches on October 10, and while most players will be heading straight to the all-out warfare of multiplayer, some will be working their way through the achievement and trophy list. Luckily, that full list has already been released by Battlefield Studios, which outlines the majority of what players will need to do to earn the achievements and trophies.

Notably, PlayStation 5 players will have a 43rd trophy to unlock, and that is, of course, the famed Platinum Trophy, which is awarded after all other trophies are obtained. Battlefield Studios didn't reveal the description for all of the achievements within its post on the official Battlefield X account, as some are labelled "Classified" and "Top Secret".

Lastly, the Platinum Trophy for PlayStation 5 users titled "Perfectly Balanced, As All Things Should Be" is possibly a reference to Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War.

Full List of Battlefield 6 Achievements & Trophies

Stand Alone

  • Completed Always Faithful

Rock of Gibraltar

  • Complete The Rock and Operation Gladius

Devil in the Dark

  • Complete Night Raid

Secret Service

  • Complete No Sleep and Moving Mountains

High Roller

  • Complete Nile Guard

Damned If You Do

  • Complete Operation Ember Strike

Cloak and Dagger

  • Complete the Battlefield 6 Campaign

In Memoriam

  • Pick up a Campaign collectible

Dogs of War

  • Pick up 5 Campaign collectibles

Hounds of War

  • Pick up 10 Campaign collectibles

Wolves of War

  • Pick up 20 Campaign collectibles

Pack Leader

  • Pick up all Campaign collectibles

Peak Performance

  • Complete a Single Player mission on the hardest difficulty

Liquidator

  • Kill 50 enemies with headshots in the Campaign

One Stone

  • Eliminate 3 enemies with a single grenade in Single Player

Armor Annihilation

  • Destroy 10 enemy vehicles in Single Player

CLASSIFIED

  • Top Secret

CLASSIFIED

  • Top Secret

CLASSIFIED

  • Top Secret

CLASSIFIED

  • Top Secret

CLASSIFIED

  • Top Secret

CLASSIFIED

  • Top Secret

CLASSIFIED

  • Top Secret

CLASSIFIED

  • Top Secret

Private First Class Montes

  • Reach Rank 9

Lance Corporal Matkovic

  • Reach Rank 14

Sargeant Redford

  • Reach Rank 25

Command and Conquest 2

  • Capture 128 objectives in Conquest

Frontline

  • Take 41 Sectors in Breakthrough

Super Bomb Man

  • Arm or disarm 5 M-COM explosives in a Multiplayer match

Five by Five

  • Get 5 multi-kills as Assault in Multiplayer

Wrench Monkey

  • Repair vehicles for 2042 damage in Multiplayer

Stolz der Nation

  • Get 250 sniper rifle kills as Recon in Multiplayer

A Joyful Nurse

  • Revive 1996 players as Support in Multiplayer

Medal of Honor

  • Commit 414 acts of valor in Multiplayer

Heavy Weaponry

  • Get 5 kills with LMGs without reloading in Multiplayer

1200

  • Get 6 sidearm headshot kills in a Multiplayer match

Road Rash

  • Get a Roadkill with vehicles in Multiplayer

A Little C4 Knocking on Your Door

  • Deal 2000 damage to enemy vehicles with the Demolition Charge

First Blood 2

  • Perform 10 takedowns in a Multiplayer match

Punished

  • Get 129 kills in Multiplayer