Battlefield 6 full achievement and trophy list released by EA

Achievement and trophy hunters will be glad to know the full list of to-dos has been released for Battlefield 6, and there will be 42 boxes to check off.
Battlefield 6 launches on October 10, and while most players will be heading straight to the all-out warfare of multiplayer, some will be working their way through the achievement and trophy list. Luckily, that full list has already been released by Battlefield Studios, which outlines the majority of what players will need to do to earn the achievements and trophies.
Notably, PlayStation 5 players will have a 43rd trophy to unlock, and that is, of course, the famed Platinum Trophy, which is awarded after all other trophies are obtained. Battlefield Studios didn't reveal the description for all of the achievements within its post on the official Battlefield X account, as some are labelled "Classified" and "Top Secret".
Lastly, the Platinum Trophy for PlayStation 5 users titled "Perfectly Balanced, As All Things Should Be" is possibly a reference to Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War.
Full List of Battlefield 6 Achievements & Trophies
Stand Alone
- Completed Always Faithful
Rock of Gibraltar
- Complete The Rock and Operation Gladius
Devil in the Dark
- Complete Night Raid
Secret Service
- Complete No Sleep and Moving Mountains
High Roller
- Complete Nile Guard
Damned If You Do
- Complete Operation Ember Strike
Cloak and Dagger
- Complete the Battlefield 6 Campaign
In Memoriam
- Pick up a Campaign collectible
Dogs of War
- Pick up 5 Campaign collectibles
Hounds of War
- Pick up 10 Campaign collectibles
Wolves of War
- Pick up 20 Campaign collectibles
Pack Leader
- Pick up all Campaign collectibles
Peak Performance
- Complete a Single Player mission on the hardest difficulty
Liquidator
- Kill 50 enemies with headshots in the Campaign
One Stone
- Eliminate 3 enemies with a single grenade in Single Player
Armor Annihilation
- Destroy 10 enemy vehicles in Single Player
CLASSIFIED
- Top Secret
CLASSIFIED
- Top Secret
CLASSIFIED
- Top Secret
CLASSIFIED
- Top Secret
CLASSIFIED
- Top Secret
CLASSIFIED
- Top Secret
CLASSIFIED
- Top Secret
CLASSIFIED
- Top Secret
Private First Class Montes
- Reach Rank 9
Lance Corporal Matkovic
- Reach Rank 14
Sargeant Redford
- Reach Rank 25
Command and Conquest 2
- Capture 128 objectives in Conquest
Frontline
- Take 41 Sectors in Breakthrough
Super Bomb Man
- Arm or disarm 5 M-COM explosives in a Multiplayer match
Five by Five
- Get 5 multi-kills as Assault in Multiplayer
Wrench Monkey
- Repair vehicles for 2042 damage in Multiplayer
Stolz der Nation
- Get 250 sniper rifle kills as Recon in Multiplayer
A Joyful Nurse
- Revive 1996 players as Support in Multiplayer
Medal of Honor
- Commit 414 acts of valor in Multiplayer
Heavy Weaponry
- Get 5 kills with LMGs without reloading in Multiplayer
1200
- Get 6 sidearm headshot kills in a Multiplayer match
Road Rash
- Get a Roadkill with vehicles in Multiplayer
A Little C4 Knocking on Your Door
- Deal 2000 damage to enemy vehicles with the Demolition Charge
First Blood 2
- Perform 10 takedowns in a Multiplayer match
Punished
- Get 129 kills in Multiplayer