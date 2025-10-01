Battlefield 6 full achievement and trophy list released by EA

Battlefield Studios has released the full achievements and trophies list for Battlefield 6, revealing there are 42 achievements to obtain.

TL;DR: Battlefield 6 launches October 10 with a full achievement and trophy list featuring 42 challenges, plus a unique Platinum Trophy for PlayStation 5 players. The list includes campaign completions, collectibles, multiplayer objectives, and secret achievements, offering extensive goals for completionists and trophy hunters.

Achievement and trophy hunters will be glad to know the full list of to-dos has been released for Battlefield 6, and there will be 42 boxes to check off.

Battlefield 6 launches on October 10, and while most players will be heading straight to the all-out warfare of multiplayer, some will be working their way through the achievement and trophy list. Luckily, that full list has already been released by Battlefield Studios, which outlines the majority of what players will need to do to earn the achievements and trophies.

Notably, PlayStation 5 players will have a 43rd trophy to unlock, and that is, of course, the famed Platinum Trophy, which is awarded after all other trophies are obtained. Battlefield Studios didn't reveal the description for all of the achievements within its post on the official Battlefield X account, as some are labelled "Classified" and "Top Secret".

Lastly, the Platinum Trophy for PlayStation 5 users titled "Perfectly Balanced, As All Things Should Be" is possibly a reference to Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War.

Full List of Battlefield 6 Achievements & Trophies

Stand Alone

Completed Always Faithful

Rock of Gibraltar

Complete The Rock and Operation Gladius

Devil in the Dark

Complete Night Raid

Secret Service

Complete No Sleep and Moving Mountains

High Roller

Complete Nile Guard

Damned If You Do

Complete Operation Ember Strike

Cloak and Dagger

Complete the Battlefield 6 Campaign

In Memoriam

Pick up a Campaign collectible

Dogs of War

Pick up 5 Campaign collectibles

Hounds of War

Pick up 10 Campaign collectibles

Wolves of War

Pick up 20 Campaign collectibles

Pack Leader

Pick up all Campaign collectibles

Peak Performance

Complete a Single Player mission on the hardest difficulty

Liquidator

Kill 50 enemies with headshots in the Campaign

One Stone

Eliminate 3 enemies with a single grenade in Single Player

Armor Annihilation

Destroy 10 enemy vehicles in Single Player

CLASSIFIED

Top Secret

CLASSIFIED

Top Secret

CLASSIFIED

Top Secret

CLASSIFIED

Top Secret

CLASSIFIED

Top Secret

CLASSIFIED

Top Secret

CLASSIFIED

Top Secret

CLASSIFIED

Top Secret

Private First Class Montes

Reach Rank 9

Lance Corporal Matkovic

Reach Rank 14

Sargeant Redford

Reach Rank 25

Command and Conquest 2

Capture 128 objectives in Conquest

Frontline

Take 41 Sectors in Breakthrough

Super Bomb Man

Arm or disarm 5 M-COM explosives in a Multiplayer match

Five by Five

Get 5 multi-kills as Assault in Multiplayer

Wrench Monkey

Repair vehicles for 2042 damage in Multiplayer

Stolz der Nation

Get 250 sniper rifle kills as Recon in Multiplayer

A Joyful Nurse

Revive 1996 players as Support in Multiplayer

Medal of Honor

Commit 414 acts of valor in Multiplayer

Heavy Weaponry

Get 5 kills with LMGs without reloading in Multiplayer

1200

Get 6 sidearm headshot kills in a Multiplayer match

Road Rash

Get a Roadkill with vehicles in Multiplayer

A Little C4 Knocking on Your Door

Deal 2000 damage to enemy vehicles with the Demolition Charge

First Blood 2

Perform 10 takedowns in a Multiplayer match

Punished