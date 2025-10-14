Pokemon developer plans leak up until 2030: three new games

Game Freak, the developer of Nintendo's Pokémon franchise, has been hacked, and details have emerged about its plans up until 2030.

TL;DR: Game Freak has been hacked again, revealing plans for three mainline Pokémon games: Gaia/Gen 10 in 2026 with DLC in 2027, Ringo/Legends Galar in 2027, and Seed, a new RPG spanning multiple regions, in 2029. Gen 11 is also scheduled for release in 2030.

Game Freak, the developer of Pokémon, has been hacked, and now the content that was stolen is being released online, revealing what the developer plans to release up until 2030.

4

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

This isn't the first time Game Freak has experienced a tragic hack, as it was only last year in October that the developer had to respond to a hack referred to as the "Teraleak," which revealed details about the developer's plans for the Nintendo Switch 2, employee information, game source code, new games, past projects, and Pokémon designs.

Now, Game Freak has been hacked again, and this time the developers' plans have been revealed, showcasing that three mainline Pokémon games are currently planned, with the first being Gaia/Gen 10, scheduled to release in 2026 with a DLC planned in 2027.

4

The above image showcases a render from the game and a prototype version on the right. Following Gen 10, Game Freak aims to release Ringo/Legends Galar in 2027, with the below image showcasing a prototype and concept art. Lastly, and this one is probably the most interesting title for Pokémon fans, Game Freak is working on Seed, a new RPG that takes place across all Japanese-based regions, Kanto, Johto, Hoenn, and Sinnoh. Game Freak intends to release this title sometime in 2029.

4

Furthermore, Gen 11 is scheduled to debut sometime in 2030.