Meet Dagger 13: Battlefield 6's elite marine raiders squad

TL;DR: Battlefield 6's single-player campaign, revealed at Sony's PlayStation State of Play, features a linear narrative following elite squad Dagger 13 across three continents. Players command squad members with unique roles, engaging in tactical battles that mirror multiplayer locations and gameplay for an immersive war experience.

Sony just wrapped up its PlayStation State of Play event, where Electronic Arts showcased Battlefield 6's single-player campaign for the first time.

The above campaign trailer, released on the official PlayStation YouTube channel, introduces gamers to Dagger 13, an elite squad of Marine Raiders determined to stop Pax Armata, a private military corporation seeking to reshape global power. Battlefield 6's campaign will return to a singular narrative format, following the episodic structure of War Stories in Battlefield 1 and Battlefield V.

Players will be journeying across three continents in Battlefield 6's campaign, undertaking epic battles in tanks under the shadows of the Pyramids, all the way to firefights in the streets of Brooklyn. Notably, players will be assuming the role of members of Dagger 13, which includes the classes that are available to play in Battlefield 6's multiplayer mode.

For example, Haz Carter, a former high school quarterback serves as Dagger 13's Assault expert, Dylan Murphy, a warfighter that chose the front lines over an office job serves as the team's Engineer, Simone "Gecko" Espina, a hunter-turned Special Forces Operator provides overwatch for Dagger 13 as the team's Recon expert, and Cliff Lopez, a potential med school student that turned away from his studies to pursue glory on the field of battle serves as Dagger 13's Support expert.

The linear campaign will take players to all of the locations that are available within the game's multiplayer mode, and just like multiplayer, the squad in the campaign will need to be commanded to overcome enemies.