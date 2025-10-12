Rockstar added Doot Doot (6 7) song to GTA 6, says creator of global meme

TL;DR: Rapper Skrilla confirmed his viral song "6 7" will feature in Grand Theft Auto 6, where he has recreated his real-life aesthetic and can play his own music. This follows reports of artists like Drake having personalized, updatable radio stations in the highly anticipated game.

Skrilla, the rapper behind the song "Doot Doot (6 7)", which is the source of the now global meme among the younger generation, has confirmed that 6 7 will be in Grand Theft Auto 6.

Skrilla appeared during the latest episode of the Matt and Shane Secret Podcast featuring Shane Gillis and Matt McCusker, where they got into discussing video games and the impact of the viral song 6 7. Skrilla says that he has recreated his real-life aesthetic within the game, and then says that 6 7 is "going to be on" Grand Theft Auto 6. Skrilla added that he will be able to play his own music in the game when it releases.

This isn't the first time we have heard an artist talk about their music being added to GTA 6, as it was in June that Grammy Award-winning producer, Jermaine Dupri, revealed that he was asked to be on Grand Theft Auto 6, alongside Drake, who "got his own radio station". Dupri added that "The way they are getting ready to do it is that Drake can actually upload music we probably ain't never heard online or wherever else on that video game."

Skip to 52:20 got GTA 6 news

Rockstar hasn't officially announced anything regarding the music situation in GTA 6, but considering what artists have said so far, particularly Dupree, GTA 6 may feature an innovative music library with dedicated stations for specific genres of music or even artists themselves. It's also possible these stations, or the library in general, can be updated with new tracks for players to enjoy.