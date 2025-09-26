Battlefield 6 campaign details leak: mission count, and length

Details for Battlefield 6's single-player campaign have leaked online, revealing the total number of missions and how many hours the campaign will be.

TL;DR: Battlefield 6's single-player campaign features nine large, open-scope missions lasting 4 to 6 hours, following the elite Dagger 13 marine squad. Players will engage in diverse locations like Northern Africa, Brooklyn, and Gibraltar, with a linear, narrative-driven storyline offering strategic mission choices and immersive combat experiences.

It was only recently that EA and Battlefield Studios revealed the campaign trailer for Battlefield 6, along with a number of details regarding Dagger 13, the team of Marines that players will step into throughout the missions.

However, more details have emerged online, and some of them answer the most burning questions about the new mode, such as the total length and how many missions players will be able to enjoy. According to BFBulletin on X, the Battlefield 6 campaign will be approximately 4 to 6 hours long and feature nine missions. Each of the missions has been listed below, and the leak includes their names, giving hints at what they will involve.

Furthermore, one of the early missions drops players in Northern Africa, where they will be battling the forces of Pax Armata under the shadows of the pyramids of Giza. Additionally, Dagger 13 will be moving through Brooklyn's streets that have been ravaged by war, and then to Gibraltar to reclaim the Rock, a very strategic location for the ongoing war. As for the missions themselves, reports indicate each mission is quite large in scope, enabling players to explore large open spaces and select which target they want to tackle first.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Mission Names

Mission 1: Always Faithful

Mission 2: The Rock

Mission 3: Operation Gladius

Mission 4: Night Raid

Mission 5: No Sleep

Mission 6: Moving Mountains

Mission 7: Nile Guard

Mission 8: Operation Emberstrike

Mission 9: Always Forward

Lastly, the single-player campaign is a narrative storyline that is linear, meaning each mission is cohesive.