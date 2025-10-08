NVIDIA confirms Battlefield 6 will launch with DLSS 4 Multi Frame Generation

NVIDIA has confirmed that Battlefield 6 will launch with DLSS 4, Multi-Frame Generation, and NVIDIA Super Resolution to push framerates to intense heights.

We are only a few days out from the launch of Battlefield 6, and NVIDIA has confirmed EA's upcoming title will launch with DLSS 4, NVIDIA Reflex, and Multi Frame Generation.

For users looking to push Battlefield 6 to its maximum graphical fidelity, and achieve the highest frame rate possible, DLSS 4 will be available to utilize alongside Multi Frame Generation, with NVIDIA writing in a new blog post that at 4K Ultra settings, with DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation and DLSS Super Resolution enabled, GeForce RTX 50 series frame rates increased by an average 3.8x.

The GeForce RTX 5090 managed to push in-game FPS to over 470, while the RTX 5080 reached 330FPS, RTX 5070Ti hovering around 300FPS, and the RTX 5070 achieved 230FPS.

Moving down to 2560 x 1440 (2K) at the same Ultra graphical preset, and with DLSS 4, Multi Frame Generation, and DLSS Super Resolution enabled, the average frame rate increase across GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs was 3x. The RTX 5090 ran at almost 600FPS, and the 5060Ti hit 240FPS. The RTX 5080 reached nearly 450FPS, RTX 5070 Ti hit 399FPS, and RTX 5070 achieved 330FPS.

As for 1920 x 1080 (FHD), the RTX 5090 smashed through at 747FPS, the RTX 5080 at 577FPS, the RTX 5070 Ti reached 536FPS, the RTX 5070 hit 453FPS, the RTX 5060 Ti reached 350FPS, and the RTX 5060 reached 234FPS.

Notably, all of these tests are done by NVIDIA internally, and with either a AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D, or an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX with at least 32GB of RAM.