GeForce RTX 5080 needs DLSS to hit 144FPS at 4K in Call of Duty: Black Ops 7

TL;DR: The Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 early access multiplayer beta shows strong performance on GeForce RTX 5070, 5070 Ti, and 5080 GPUs at 4K and 1440p with Extreme settings. DLSS and Frame Generation boost average FPS significantly, though minimum frame rates can drop, especially with Frame Generation enabled.

The Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 early access multiplayer beta has gone live, and I have put it to the test across a range of graphics cards to evaluate in-game performance.

8

VIEW GALLERY - 8 IMAGES

We have managed to gain early access to the multiplayer thanks to Activision, and have decided to see what kind of performance players will be getting at 4K and 1440p at native, with DLSS on no Frame Generation (FG), and with FG x 2 enabled. I tested the GeForce RTX 5070, 5070 Ti, and 5080 across 4K and 1440p, each test ran for 3 minutes and was done with the Extreme graphics preset enabled. Notably, all these tests were conducted using an AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D.

If you don't want to dive through the charts below, here's what we got in a nutshell. A GeForce RTX 5080 averaged 124FPS at 4K native, with impressively high minimums at 80FPS. By comparison, toggling on DLSS and keeping the same Extreme preset enabled, the RTX 5080 pushed up to 153FPS average, but strangely, minimums dropped down to 74FPS. With Frame Generation x 2 enabled, the RTX 5080 hit an average of 214FPS, but minimums were drastically reduced, down to just 23FPS.

At native 1440p, the RTX 5080 hit an average of 185FPS, with the RTX 5070 Ti trailing close behind at 177FPS, and the RTX 5070 marginally behind at 99FPS. However, moving to DLSS On, the RTX 5080 pulled much further ahead than the RTX 5070 Ti with a 199FPS average compared to a 148FPS average on the RTX 5070 Ti. Additionally, the RTX 5070 closed the gap between it and the RTX 5070 Ti, with an average of 117FPS. As for Frame Generation x 2, the RTX 5080 hit an average of 264FPS, the RTX 5070 Ti hit 213FPS, and the RTX 5070 hit 195FPS.

Across the entire suite of graphics cards, minimums were quite sporadic, but it does seem that enabling Frame Generation does reduce minimums quite considerably compared to native performance. Additionally, it should be noted that an RTX 5080 is unable to hit 4K at 144FPS at native, which is quite surprising considering the horsepower of this GPU and the relatively light rendering load.

We will be posting a full performance breakdown of the Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 early access multiplayer beta that includes other graphical presets, such as Balanced (medium), and minimum, across the same GPUs. In that article, you will see the performance difference between each of the graphical presets.

Benchmarks