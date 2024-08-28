Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Beta dates and PC hardware requirements revealed

The Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Beta kicks off this weekend for Xbox Game Pass subscribers and those that have pre-ordered the game.

The Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 multiplayer Beta details are here, with access available over two weekends across PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. This is the first time players on all platforms get access to a Call of Duty beta simultaneously and the first major entry in the series to launch day and date on Xbox and PC Game Pass.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The first Early Access Beta weekend begins in a few days, running from this Friday, August 30, through to Wednesday, September 4. Access is available to all players who have pre-ordered the game and those who are subscribed to Xbox Game Pass or PC Game Pass.

The full Open Beta for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will run from Friday, September 6, through Monday, September 9. It is open to all players across PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The announcement coincides with the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Multiplayer Reveal Trailer, which showcases footage and gameplay from the 16 all-new maps coming.

Treyarch and Activision haven't outlined the total content players will access in the Black Ops 6 Beta; this will arrive before the first beta weekend. Looking at past Call of Duty betas, we can probably expect a mix of maps and modes, with a few different additions set to arrive as the beta progresses. Players who take part in the beta will receive various rewards via the beta-specific progression system, including emotes, sprays, character skins, and more.

For PC players, we also have the minimum and recommended specs for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 - with at least a GeForce GTX 960 or GTX 1650 required on the low end and a GeForce RTX 3060 recommended for competitive performance. These specs are for the upcoming Beta and the full game, which is set to launch on October 25, 2024.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

OPERATING SYSTEM : Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update)

VIDEO : VIDIA GeForce GTX 960, GTX 1650 or AMD Radeon RX 470

STORAGE : SSD

PROCESSOR : Intel Core i5-6600 or AMD Ryzen 5 1400

MEMORY : 8 GB RAM

INTERNET: Broadband Internet connection

RECOMMENDED SPECIFICATIONS