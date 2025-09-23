Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Zombies details leak: two modes, no mini-map

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is launching in November, and ahead of the release, a prominent Call of Duty leaker has revealed details about the upcoming Zombies game mode.
The leaks come from notable Call of Duty leaker TheGhostOfHope, who recently took to X, formerly Twitter, to unveil that Black Ops 7 Zombies will launch with two modes: Standard and Classic, which is now called "Cursed". The leaker added that the classic mode will have its own separate wall buy, mystery box, and allowed weapon list.
Additionally, Classic Mode won't feature a mini-map, the perk limit will be four, there won't be exfil or armor, and the classic point system is back, along with players being forced to start with a pistol. As for other Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 news, Activision recently released the multiplayer trailer for the upcoming title, and it was met with quite heavy criticism from fans, with the trailer receiving more than 35,000 dislikes versus 25,000 likes.
Within the trailer, Activision confirmed Black Ops 7 will feature wall jumping, along with other movement mechanics.
