Intel rumored to launch new 'Core Ultra X' tier CPUs with its next-gen Panther Lake CPUs

Intel will be unveiling its next-generation Panther Lake CPUs on October 9, and it looks like we can expect another naming scheme to be unveiled: Core Ultra X.
The new Intel Panther Lake-H laptop processors will reportedly debut with a new "Core Ultra X" naming scheme, which will include the Core Ultra X5, Core Ultra X7, and Core Ultra X9 processors, according to a new post IndieKings picked up by @momomo_us on X.
New reports suggest we'll be seeing Intel unveil the new Core Ultra X5 338H, Core Ultra X7 358H, Core Ultra X7 368H, and the flagship Core Ultra X9 388H processors under the new Panther Lake CPU family. The new flagship Core Ultra X9 388H is the "flagship mobile SKU" with up to 5.1GHz CPU clocks on the P-cores, aimed at flagship gaming and content creator laptops.
The new Core Ultra X7 368H processor is said to have "balanced P-core clocks" at up to 5.0GHz, as well as up to 2.5GHz integrated GPU clocks for high-end gaming and content creator laptops.
Under that is the new Core Ultra X7 358H which will be a "slightly lower-tier X7 variant" that will reportedly have "slightly reduced P-core emphasis for thermals" and will be aimed at "upper-mid performance laptops". This leaves the Core Ultra X5 338H which will have "moderate P-core clocks, balanced E-cores" and is aimed at mainstream and productivity/gaming laptops.
