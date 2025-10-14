Intel's next-gen Core Ultra X9 388H CPU confirmed: flagship Panther Lake smiles for HWMonitor

Intel's first members of the Core Ultra 300 series 'Panther Lake' laptop CPUs, with Core Ultra X9 388H down to the Core Ultra 3 320U confirmed in HWMonitor.

TL;DR: Intel's upcoming Panther Lake laptop processors will launch as the Core Ultra 300 series, featuring a new Core Ultra X tier with enhanced Xe3 GPU cores for superior graphics performance. The lineup includes high-performance and ultra-efficient models, debuting at CES 2026 with availability in Q1 2026.

Intel will be launching its new Panther Lake laptop processors as the Core Ultra 300 series, but with tweaked naming with the flagship reportedly called the Core Ultra X9 388H, with more members of the new SKUs revealed in HWMonitor. Check it out:

Intel formally announced its new Panther Lake CPUs with some details revealed at its recent Tech Tour 2025 event, but now CPU ID has added in support for the new Panther Lake CPUs and their naming convention being confirmed, and the SKUs to be launched.

HWMonitor v1.60 includes support for the Core Ultra X 3X8H, Core Ultra 3X5H, and Core Ultra 3X0U processors, with the new Core Ultra X series having four members:

Core Ultra X9 388H

Core Ultra X7 368H

Core Ultra X7 358H

Core Ultra X5 338H

The new Core Ultra X series "Panther Lake" CPUs will feature heavily upgraded GPU performance from its new Xe3 GPU cores, with the flagship Core Ultra X9 388H featuring 12 Xe3 GPU cores, with the rest of the stack dropping down in Xe3 GPU core count.

After that we've got the non-X series Panther Lake CPUs, with the same CPU core configuration as the higher-end X-series counterparts, but with only 4 Xe3 GPU cores, radically reducing GPU and gaming performance. These models include:

Core Ultra 9 375H

Core Ultra 7 355H

Core Ultra 7 345H

Core Ultra 5 325H

After that, there's the Panther Lake-U offerings that are the ultra-power-efficient processors, they won't have any E-Cores, with P-Cores only that are joined with Intel's new LP-E Cores, with the following four processors:

Core Ultra 7 360U

Core Ultra 5 350U

Core Ultra 5 340U

Core Ultra 3 320U

It looks like the recent rumors of Intel introducing a new "Core Ultra X" tier for its Panther Lake CPUs was true, but we don't have too much longer to wait as Panther Lake laptops will launch at CES 2026 in January, with products arriving in Q1 2026.