Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Season 01 now supports three AMD FSR Redstone technologies

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7's Season 01 is underway, and the game now supports three out of four AMD FSR 'Redstone' technologies to boost performance.

TL;DR: Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Season 01 launches with nine maps, new game modes, and Warzone integration, marking the biggest Black Ops season yet. AMD's latest FSR Redstone AI technologies enhance visuals and performance for Radeon RX 9000 Series GPUs, offering advanced upscaling, frame generation, and ray tracing improvements.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7's Season 01 has kicked off, and it's being described as the biggest Black Ops season ever. And it's not hard to see why, as it includes nine maps, including remasters like Nuketown 2025, Standoff, and Meltdown, as well as newcomers like Fate and Utopia. Season 01 also introduces a slew of new game modes, new Zombies maps and modes, as well as Warzone's Black Ops 7 integration that introduces the New Haven's Hollow map.

And with AMD lifting the lid last week on its AMD FSR overhaul that formally introduces the company's new FSR 'Redstone' technologies for RDNA 4 owners, Black Ops 7 Season 01 also brings three out of four of these new AI-powered bits of tech to the game. This means Radeon RX 9000 Series owners can now enable AI or machine learning-powered upscaling, frame generation, and ray regeneration in the game.

FSR Upscaling (ML), formerly known as FSR 4, is AMD's latest and greatest version of its Super Resolution technology, delivering crisp, detailed visuals at 1080p, 1440p, and 4K. Exclusive to RDNA 4 GPUs, such as the Radeon RX 9070 XT, it finally offers a viable alternative to NVIDIA DLSS as FSR Upscaling (ML) presents a dramatic improvement to image quality when compared to FSR 3.

FSR Frame Generation (ML) is now also available in Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, upgrading FSR's former Frame Generation technology with a new AI approach that improves image quality, detail, and performance. FSR Ray Regeneration, which was previously available in preview form in the game, is also included - and it's a denoiser like DLSS Ray Reconstruction that improves the image quality of ray-traced lighting effects.

FSR Radiance Caching, the fourth and final bit of FSR 'Redstone', is omitted, as AMD notes it's on track for a 2026 release and designed for games with heavy RT effects, such as ray-traced global illumination.