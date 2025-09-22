Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 officially has wall jumping and other crazy movement

Activision has released the multiplayer trailer for Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, confirming the return of wall jumping and other movement mechanics.

TL;DR: Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 multiplayer trailer reveals new wall-running and expanded omnimovement mechanics, including up to three chained wall jumps. Launching November 14, the game features diverse modes like Team Deathmatch and Domination, plus classic and new maps designed for tactical vertical gameplay.

Activision has just released the official multiplayer trailer for the upcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, and it confirms the title will feature wall running.

The new multiplayer trailer was posted to the official Call of Duty YouTube channel and showcases a bunch of new weapons and mechanics players will be able to sink their teeth into on November 14 when the game releases.

Probably the biggest highlight of the trailer was the quick glimpse of the wall-running mechanic, along with the omnimovement system that was introduced in Black Ops 6. Alongside the new trailer is a blog post, which confirms which game modes will be available during the upcoming beta and launch.

Furthermore, the blog post has confirmed a number of maps that will be appearing in the 6v6 mode and the skirmish maps. The blog post states that omnimovement has expanded with "wall jumps," which enable players to leap between vertical surfaces to reach new heights.

While it isn't shown in the trailer, the blog post states players will be able to chain routes together, with "up to three jumps" being able to be linked together. Maps have been designed around this new mechanic, with many surfaces and structures being set up to enable players to take advantage of wall jumping for a tactical advantage.

Game Modes

Team Deathmatch (Available at Beta)

Domination (Available at Beta)

Search and Destroy

Kill Confirmed (Available at Beta)

Free-For-All

Hardpoint (Available at Beta)

Gunfight

Kill Order

Control

Face Off Domination

Face Off Team Deathmatch

Face Off Kill Order

Face Off Kill Confirmed

Core Launch Maps

Core 6v6 Maps

Blackheart (Beta)

Cortex (Beta)

Exposure (Beta)

Imprint (Beta)

The Forge (Beta)

Toshin (Beta)

Colossus

Den

Flagship

Homestead

Paranoia

Retrieval

Scar

Express (Returning from Black Ops 2)

Hijacked (Returning from Black Ops 2)

Raid (Returning from Black Ops 2)

Skirmish Maps: