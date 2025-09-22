Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 officially has wall jumping and other crazy movement

Activision has just released the official multiplayer trailer for the upcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, and it confirms the title will feature wall running.
The new multiplayer trailer was posted to the official Call of Duty YouTube channel and showcases a bunch of new weapons and mechanics players will be able to sink their teeth into on November 14 when the game releases.
Probably the biggest highlight of the trailer was the quick glimpse of the wall-running mechanic, along with the omnimovement system that was introduced in Black Ops 6. Alongside the new trailer is a blog post, which confirms which game modes will be available during the upcoming beta and launch.
Furthermore, the blog post has confirmed a number of maps that will be appearing in the 6v6 mode and the skirmish maps. The blog post states that omnimovement has expanded with "wall jumps," which enable players to leap between vertical surfaces to reach new heights.
While it isn't shown in the trailer, the blog post states players will be able to chain routes together, with "up to three jumps" being able to be linked together. Maps have been designed around this new mechanic, with many surfaces and structures being set up to enable players to take advantage of wall jumping for a tactical advantage.
Game Modes
- Team Deathmatch (Available at Beta)
- Domination (Available at Beta)
- Search and Destroy
- Kill Confirmed (Available at Beta)
- Free-For-All
- Hardpoint (Available at Beta)
- Gunfight
- Kill Order
- Control
- Face Off Domination
- Face Off Team Deathmatch
- Face Off Kill Order
- Face Off Kill Confirmed
Core Launch Maps
Core 6v6 Maps
- Blackheart (Beta)
- Cortex (Beta)
- Exposure (Beta)
- Imprint (Beta)
- The Forge (Beta)
- Toshin (Beta)
- Colossus
- Den
- Flagship
- Homestead
- Paranoia
- Retrieval
- Scar
- Express (Returning from Black Ops 2)
- Hijacked (Returning from Black Ops 2)
- Raid (Returning from Black Ops 2)
Skirmish Maps:
- Mission: Edge
- Mission: Tide