Black Ops 7 announced: 2035 futuristic setting, co-op campaign, zombies and more

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. TweakTown may also earn commissions from other affiliate partners at no extra cost to you.
Activision has announced Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, a future-based shooter that brings player-favorite modes.
This year's Call of Duty will indeed be a Black Ops game. Microsoft and Activision revealed Black Ops 7 at today's Xbox showcase, confirming a few light details along the way.
Activision marketing head Tyler Bahl teased that there's "madness incoming with Black Ops 7's story," and press materials note that the game will have psychological warfare elements. The game will have co-op campaign, multiplayer, and zombies, and more details will be revealed in the coming months.
Check below for more info about Black Ops 7:
For the first time in Call of Duty history, developers Treyarch and Raven Software are bringing players Black Ops titles back-to-back with the confirmation of Call of Duty: Black Ops 7.
The year is 2035 and the world is on the brink of chaos, ravaged by conflict and psychological warfare following the narrative events of Black Ops 2 and Black Ops 6. With cutting-edge technology in hand, the Black Ops team led by David Mason must fight back against a manipulative enemy who weaponizes fear above all else.
Squad up with friends or play solo in the innovative Co-op Campaign, harness near-future weaponry in the signature Multiplayer mode packed with brand-new maps, and descend into the next twisted chapter of Round-Based Zombies in the heart of the Dark Aether.
"The Black Ops universe is amazing. The creativity and imagination that goes into the storytelling, the rich character depth, and the incredible moment-to-moment gameplay across all modes is really exceptional. As a team, our vision from the start was to create a back-to-back series experience for our players that embraced the uniqueness of the Black Ops sub-franchise."
"It delivers the full Call of Duty package for our players, and we can't wait to show the community more of what the studio teams have been working on when we reveal later this summer."
--Matt Cox, General Manager of Call of Duty