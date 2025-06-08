Black Ops 7 announced: 2035 futuristic setting, co-op campaign, zombies and more

Treyarch and Raven Software have announced Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, set in the year 2035 with confirmed campaign, multiplayer, and zombie modes.

Activision announces Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, a futuristic shooter set in 2035 featuring psychological warfare, co-op campaign, multiplayer, and new zombies mode. Developed by Treyarch and Raven Software, it continues the Black Ops saga with advanced weaponry and intense gameplay, promising a full, immersive experience.

Activision has announced Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, a future-based shooter that brings player-favorite modes.

This year's Call of Duty will indeed be a Black Ops game. Microsoft and Activision revealed Black Ops 7 at today's Xbox showcase, confirming a few light details along the way.

Activision marketing head Tyler Bahl teased that there's "madness incoming with Black Ops 7's story," and press materials note that the game will have psychological warfare elements. The game will have co-op campaign, multiplayer, and zombies, and more details will be revealed in the coming months.

Check below for more info about Black Ops 7: