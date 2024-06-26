Logitech's new G515 low profile wireless gaming keyboard is available now

Logitech a new low-profile keyboard in the style of the iconic G915, with the G515 LIGHTSPEED TKL Wireless Gaming Keyboard - available now.

Logitech has announced its latest low-profile keyboard, the Logitech G G515 LIGHTSPEED TKL Wireless Gaming Keyboard. For those familiar with the company's popular and still highly sought-after low-profile G915 gaming keyboard, this TKL entry will undoubtedly reignite those 'I want this now' feels.

The new G515 LIGHTSPEED TKL Wireless Gaming Keyboard, image credit: Logitech.

The G515 LIGHTSPEED TKL Wireless Gaming Keyboard sports a similar low-profile design with a clean and minimal look that also takes advantage of the company's latest peripheral tech - LIGHTSPEED wireless and LIGHTSYNC RGB lighting. The G515's low-profile switches (available in Tactile and Linear styles) feature an actuation point of only 1.3mm and a total travel distance of 3.2mm.

Despite its low profile, the G515 LIGHTSPEED TKL Wireless Gaming Keyboard is also built to the standard expected from a modern, high-end keyboard. You have a sound-dampening foam layer, pre-lubed switches, stabilizers, and PBT keycaps.

On the software side, the new keyboard fully supports Logitech's KEYCONTROL system, which allows each key to perform up to 15 different actions covering macros, audio, lighting, and more. It's an impressive and intuitive-sounding customization tool in Logitech's G HUB software.

"With the iconic G915 gaming keyboard, Logitech G delivered a first-of-its-kind low-profile keyboard renowned for its exceptional quality, top-tier performance, and premium design features. With the G515 low-profile design, we have pushed the boundaries even further," said Arnaud Perret-Gentil, Head of PC Gaming, Logitech G. "With the G515, we've maintained the sleek design while also including our latest technology innovations, such as LIGHTSPEED, LIGHTSYNC, and KEYCONTROL, to give gamers an advanced and high-performance gaming keyboard experience."

The new G515 LIGHTSPEED TKL Wireless Gaming Keyboard is available in black and white for $139.99 USD or $269.96 AUD.