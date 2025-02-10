Lemokey L5 HE 8K, the 'Ultimate Magnetic Gaming Keyboard,' available for pre-order

The new Lemokey L5 HE 8K Magnetic Gaming Keyboard from Keychron looks stunning with its cyberpunk influenced design, and its features are impressive too.

TL;DR: Lemokey, a gaming brand by Keychron, launched a Kickstarter campaign for the Lemokey L5 HE 8K Magnetic Gaming Keyboard, featuring ultra-fast magnetic switches, 8K polling rate, and customizable actuation. It offers a unique design and advanced features like Analog Mode and multi-action keystrokes. Pre-orders start at $199, shipping in May 2025. Lemokey, a gaming brand by Keychron, launched a Kickstarter campaign for the Lemokey L5 HE 8K Magnetic Gaming Keyboard, featuring ultra-fast magnetic switches, 8K polling rate, and customizable actuation. It offers a unique design and advanced features like Analog Mode and multi-action keystrokes. Pre-orders start at $199, shipping in May 2025.

Lemokey is the gaming-focused brand of Keychron, one of the most popular and respected makers of mechanical keyboards in recent years. Today, Lemokey has launched a Kickstarter campaign (already funded) for its new creation, the Lemokey L5 HE 8K Magnetic Gaming Keyboard, which is positioned as the ultimate board for PC gamers.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

It also supports Rapid Trigger functionality, with magnetic Lemokey Ultra-Fast Lime MHall Effect magnetic switches that can be adjusted with an actuation point between 0.01 and 3.35mm and an insane microscopic sensitivity adjustment increment of just 0.01mm. The interface is also ultra-low-latency with an 8K or 8,000 Hz polling and scan rate for "immediate keystroke registration."

The Lemokey L5 HE 8K ships with a high-end keyboard processor and even supports a custom 'Analog Mode' for keypresses that replicates the triggers on modern gaming controllers as the keyboard can detect how far down you press. Lemokey hints that this feature would be great for racing games like Forza Horizon 5.

3

You can even assign up to four actions to a single keystroke via the web-based Lemokey Launcher customization tool. The physical design of the CNC-machined aluminum body and double-shot PBT keycaps are also impressive. It has a cyberpunk-inspired look blends sci-fi elements with transparency in a sleek and compact 75% form factor.

Available to pre-purchase in Cyber (Black and Green), Dark Master (Black and Red), and Dawn Master (White and Brown) colors, the Lemokey L5 HE 8K Magnetic Gaming Keyboard is launching with an introductory price of $199 USD and is expected to ship in May 2025.