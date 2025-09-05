Hollow Knight: Silksong hits half a million concurrent players in 24 hours

Hollow Knight: Silksong has hit a new all-time concurrent player record, attracting half a million players, despite being developed by just three people.

A team of three developers released Hollow Knight: Silksong yesterday and in less than 24 hours the game has attracted more than half a million players.

Hollow Knight: Silksong is developed by Team Cherry, an Adelaide, Australia, based team that consists of three individuals. Notably, Silksong was the most wishlisted game on Steam, and when it was confirmed at Gamescom 2025 the title was being released in 2025, fans of the franchise that exploded in popularity during the pandemic were elated, as Team Cherry had radio silence on the project for many years.

Now that Silksong is out, the franchise has reached record-breaking numbers, with the new release beating the all-time concurrent player count for the original Hollow Knight game in just 15 minutes. Using data from SteamDB, Silksong has managed to pull 562,814 concurrent players for a new all-time peak record, which was set just 3 hours ago at the time of reporting.

For those who are interested in learning more about Hollow Knight: Silksong, or wanted to check out the $19.99 game for themselves, the Steam Store listing can be found here. Additionally, Silksong is available on all platforms, which includes: Xbox, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PS4, and the PS5.