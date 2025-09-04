Hollow Knight: Silksong generates $10 million for three developers in just 4 hours

Hollow Knight: Silksong has been released, and it has smashed the all-time concurrent player count of the original game in just 15 minutes.

Hollow Knight: Silksong is off to a staggering start, with the title almost reaching half a million concurrent players at the time of reporting.

Using data from SteamDB, we can see the original Hollow Knight achieved an all-time concurrent player count of 72,916, which was hit just yesterday. But Hollow Knight: Silksong, the most wish-listed game on Steam, has now finally released after fans of the franchise patiently waited seven years, and wow, the game has absolutely exploded in popularity with its all-time concurrent player count hitting 517,374.

SteamDB's metrics indicate Silksong beat the original Hollow Knight's all-time player count in just 15 minutes of the game being available to play. Silksong has also reached the top of the Steam Store's global top sellers, and of those nearly half a million players, the game has received 3,000 reviews as of writing and a Steam rating of 90.44%.

Notably, Hollow Knight is developed by Team Cherry, a small team of three developers from Adelaide, Australia. Those developers just pulled in a pretty penny, with nearly half a million players, and Silksong being priced at $19.99, that would mean the title has generated $10,342,306 before Steam's 30% cut.

After Steam's 30% cut, Team Cherry has netted approximately $7,239,614. That figure isn't exact, as the title has been purchased in different currencies, etc. Either way, with a team of just three developers, each of them just had a bonkers payday.

Congratulations, Team Cherry!