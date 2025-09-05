Battlefield 6 developers show you how ladders will change the game

Battlefield developers have showcased how players will be able to take high ground with the Assault Ladder, and it appears it's going to be very strong.

TL;DR: Battlefield 6 introduces the Assault Ladder, enhancing the Assault class by allowing players to quickly scale buildings and gain high ground advantage. This dynamic mechanic, showcased post-beta, enables both slow climbing and fast ladder sprints with weapon readiness, promising strategic gameplay upon the October 10 release on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Battlefield 6 developers have showcased the Assault Ladder, which was a big moment from the Battlefield 6 trailer, but wasn't available for use during the open beta weekends.

The Assault Ladder was one of those "wow" moments from the Battlefield 6 trailer as it showcased a group of soldiers scaling up a few stories on the outside of the building and then busting through a window in slow motion. The moment was highlighted by several viewers, but when the open beta weekend rolled around, the mechanic wasn't available within the Assault class. Why? Well, Battlefield developers simply wanted to save it for the full release of the game.

On the official Battlefield X account, a video has been posted showcasing how players can use the Assault Ladder, and I can already say, this mechanic is going to make the Assault class even stronger, as players are now capable of reaching high ground by simply placing down the ladder and sprinting up it.

The above video showcases two mechanics with the ladder; one when it's placed closer to the ledge it's lying on, which makes players enter a climbing animation and slowly climb up without their weapon drawn, and the second when the ladder is placed at a more flat angle, enabling players to run up the ladder.

Judging from these clips, it appears the running ladder is far stronger, as players will be able to shoot enemy combatants while moving to higher ground.

Battlefield 6 will be officially launching on October 10 on the PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via the Epic Games Store and EA App.