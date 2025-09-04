New Batman Arkham game confirmed by Commissioner Gordon voice actor

The voice actor for Commissioner Gordon has revealed that work is being done on a new, unannounced Batman Arkham game that's a sequel.

TL;DR: The sequel to the VR game Batman Arkham Shadow, exclusive to Meta Quest 3 and 3S, is in development with full motion capture confirmed by voice actor Mark Rolston. Set between Arkham Origins and Arkham Asylum, this upcoming Batman title promises an immersive virtual reality experience for fans.

Batman fans are currently patiently waiting for LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, which was unveiled at Gamescom 2025, but there might be another Batman game to get excited about.

UploadVR noticed the voice actor for Commissioner Gordon confirmed Batman Arkham Shadow's sequel is currently in development in a recent interview with Culture Combine. The voice actor, Mark Rolston, who voiced Gordon in the previous title Batman Arkham Shadow, and is also known for playing iconic characters such as Norman Osborn in Marvel's Spider-Man series, along with Lex Luther in Injustice: Gods Among Us, said that work was being done on a sequel.

For those who don't know, Batman Arkham Shadow is a Virtual Reality game, and when asked about how the work was different between Blade Runner and Spider-Man 2, Rolston said that Spider-Man included "complete motion capture, voice and everything," while Blade Runner was just voice over. As for the upcoming Batman game, it appears it will be motion captured, as Rolston said that he has done the same for the Arkham Shadow sequel, saying "about to start another one of those."

Notably, the Arkham Shadow games are exclusive to the Meta Quest 3 and 3S headsets, and the game is set between the titles Arkham Origins and Arkham Asylum.