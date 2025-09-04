Analyst says all 6 of NVIDIA's next-gen Vera Rubin AI chips are in final pre-production at TSMC

TL;DR: NVIDIA confirms its next-gen Vera Rubin AI platform, featuring six chips taped out at TSMC, remains on track for a second-half 2026 release. Demand for current Blackwell Ultra AI GPUs outpaces supply, supporting strong growth prospects and a JPMorgan analyst's upgraded price target for NVIDIA stock.

NVIDIA has confirmed its next-gen Vera Rubin AI AI platform isn't delayed, and that it's on track for release in the second half of 2026, with all 6 of its chips taped out at TSMC already.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

According to JPMorgan analyst Harlan Sur who attended an investor group meeting with Toshiya Hari, the VP of AI and strategic finance at NVIDIA, walked away with an upbeat view on the demand profile for NVIDIA's current-gen AI GPUs and the upcoming production cadence of its next-gen Vera Rubin AI platform.

NVIDIA is pumping out its new Blackwell Ultra GB300 AI GPUs and AI servers, with Sur noting that the ramp-up of Blackwell AI chips: "we believe NVIDIA's 12-month forward order book continues to outstrip supply". He reinstates his previous "overweight" rating on NVIDIA stock, lifting his price target 26% from $170 to $215.

At the meeting, NVIDIA confirmed that its next-gen Vera Rubin AI platform isn't delayed, contrary to previous rumors and reports, and that it's "on track" for a release in the second half of 2026. There are 6 chips in the Vera Rubin AI platform, and they're already fabbed and taped out at TSMC.

In full, NVIDIA said: "NVIDIA confirmed that its upcoming Vera Rubin platform has not experienced any delays (despite recent noise to the contrary) and is on track for a C2H26 launch, with all 6 chips that make up the platform having already taped out at TSMC".