NVIDIA's next-gen Vera Rubin NVL576 AI server: 576 Rubin AI GPUs, 12672C/25344T CPU, new HBM4

NVIDIA's next-gen Rubin NVL144 and Rubin Ultra NVL576 AI systems: up to 1300 trillion transistors, up to an astounding 1TB of next-gen HBM4 memory in 2026.

TL;DR: NVIDIA's next-gen Vera Rubin NVL576 AI server platform has 1300 trillion transistors, 576 Rubin AI GPUs with 1TB of HBM4 memory, 22,672 Vera CPU cores with 25,344 Vera CPU threads, 1.5PB/sec NVLINK switch speed, and so much more. NVIDIA's next-gen Vera Rubin NVL576 AI server platform has 1300 trillion transistors, 576 Rubin AI GPUs with 1TB of HBM4 memory, 22,672 Vera CPU cores with 25,344 Vera CPU threads, 1.5PB/sec NVLINK switch speed, and so much more.

NVIDIA is hosting its GPU Technology Conference (GTC 2025) with an unveiling of its GB300 Blackwell Ultra, and a tease of its next-gen Rubin and Rubin Ultra AI GPUs, and its next-gen Vera CPUs... new ultra-fast AI platforms for AI computing deploying in 2026-2027.

NVIDIA has increased performance by 50% with its new GB300 "Blackwell Ultra" AI systems over GB200 AI servers, as well as increased memory capacity to 288GB HBM3E on GB300 from 192GB of HBM3E on GB200. The new GB300 and current GB200 AI platforms are made into up to NVL72 solutions, but next-gen Rubin GPUs will scale up to a far larger NVL144 platform.

The new NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL144 platform will use two new chips, with the Rubin GPU using two Reticle-sized chips with up to 50 PFLOPs of FP4 performance and 288GB of next-gen, ultra-fast HBM4 memory. Alongside these chips will be an 88-core Vera CPU with a custom Arm architecture, 176 threads in total, with up to 1.8TB/sec of NVLINK-C2C interconnect.

NVIDIA will have a huge 3.3x increase in FP4 inference and FP8 training capabilities over its already-faster GB300 NVL72 AI server, with the new Vera Rubin NVL144 platform featuring up to 13TB/sec of memory bandwidth from its new HBM4 memory, 75TB of fast memory, which is a 60% uplift over GB300, and 2x the NVLINK and CX9 capabilities, which are rated at up to 260TB/sec and 28.8TB/sec, respectively.

But, boy-oh-boy does the AI silicon fun not end there my friends.

NVIDIA will be introducing a second Rubin AI platform in 2H 2027 with the introduction of Rubin Ultra that will scale up the NVL system from an already-higher 144 to a game-changing 576. NVIDIA's new Rubin Ultra NVL576 AI server platform will use the same CPU architecture, but the Rubin Ultra GPUs will use 4 x Reticle-sized chips with up to 100 PFLOPs of FP4 performance and a total of 1TB of next-gen HBM4 memory across 16 HBM sites. Ooooh, yeah..

Now, let's move into just how much performance Rubin Ultra NVL576 has: 15 Exaflops of FP4 inference and 5 Exaflops of FP8 training capabilities, which is a 14x increase over GB300 NVL72, with 4.6PBsec of HBM4 memory and 3665TB of fast memory. This is an 8x increase over GB300 and 12 x the NVLINK and 8x the CX9 capabilities, which are rated at up to 1.5PB/sec and 115.2TB/sec, respectively.

