Artificial Intelligence

NVIDIA CEO confirms Blackwell Ultra, Vera Rubin AI GPUs are on-track, reveal set for GTC 2025

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang confirms Blackwell Ultra and Vera Rubin AI GPUs are on the way, Rubin R100 will launch with next-gen HBM4 memory in 2025.

Gaming Editor
Published
2 minutes & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: NVIDIA confirms its Blackwell Ultra and Vera Rubin AI architectures are on track, with major announcements expected at GTC 2025. Despite initial delays, production has ramped up, maintaining the annual release schedule. The next-gen Rubin AI GPUs will feature advanced HBM4 memory, with partners like SK hynix, Samsung, and Micron involved.

NVIDIA has confirmed its beefed-up Blackwell Ultra and next-gen Vera Rubin AI architectures are on track, lining up with recent reports that we'll get a huge info dump on the company's new AI GPUs at GTC 2025 in a few weeks time.

2

During the company's recent earnings call, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang confirmed with analysts that the recent GB200 AI server yield rates won't affect the company's annual release cadence, but the analysts also asked Jensen how NVIDIA would manage Blackwell Ultra and Rubin at similar release periods.

Jensen said: "Yes. Blackwell Ultra is second half. As you know, the first Blackwell was we had a hiccup that probably cost us a couple of months. We're fully recovered, of course. The team did an amazing job recovering and all of our supply chain partners and just so many people helped us recover at the speed of light".

He continued: "And so, now we've successfully ramped up production of Blackwell. But that doesn't stop the next train. The next train is on an annual rhythm and Blackwell Ultra with new networking, new memories, and of course, new processors, and all of that is coming online".

Jensen talked about the company's next-gen Vera Rubin AI architecture: "And the click after that is called Vera Rubin and all of our partners are getting up to speed on the transition of that and so preparing for that transition. And again, we're going to provide a big, huge step-up".

NVIDIA's next-gen Rubin AI GPUs will use the new bleeding-edge HBM4 memory standard, which SK hynix, Samsung, and Micron are all hard at work now. HBM3E is being used on B200 and GB200, while B300 and GB300 will also use HBM3E but bump up the memory capacity per GPU.

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Gaming Editor

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

