NVIDIA CEO says Rubin GPU is the company's 'most advanced' AI architecture, cooking at TSMC now

TL;DR: NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang confirmed six Rubin chips, including CPUs, GPUs, and silicon photonics processors, are in trial production at TSMC using advanced 3nm process and HBM4 memory. Rubin features a new chiplet design and is set for a 2026 debut, with a major reveal planned for GTC Washington D.C. 2025.

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang has confirmed that his company has six different Rubin chips in the ovens at TSMC, gearing up for trial production right now.

Jensen is in Taiwan right now for important meetings with key executives at TSMC, with local Taiwanese media talking to Jensen who confirmed that NVIDIA has already taped out six different Rubin chips -- including new CPUs and GPUs -- and that they're at TSMC being prepared for trial production.

The NVIDIA CEO mentioned that the new Rubin chips include a dedicated CPU, GPU, scale-up NVLink Switch, and a new silicon photonics processor, which means the entire stack is getting a huge Rubin-infused upgrade. Rubin is a different beast to Blackwell and Hopper, as the changes to Rubin are from the ground up: HBM, the process node, design, and more.

Jensen said: "My main purpose is to visit TSMC as you know we have a next generation architecture called Rubin, and Rubin is very advanced and we have now taped out six brand new chips to TSMC, so all of these chips are now in TSMC's fabs".

NVIDIA's next-gen Rubin R100 AI GPU will feature next-gen HBM4 memory which is a huge upgrade over HBM3E used inside of the Blackwell B200 and B300 chips, with the company also using TSMC's new 3nm process node (N3P) and CoWoS-L advanced packaging. Rubin also shifts into a new chiplet design, which is a first-of-its-kind implementation for NVIDIA, and a 4x reticle design (compared to 3.3x reticle on Blackwell).

Rubin is expected to debut sometime in 2026 if there are no issues, with the big reveal said to happen at NVIDIA's upcoming GTC Washington D.C. event in October 2025, so we're not far away now at all. If Rubin doesn't make its big appearance at GTC Washington D.C. then we should expect some more news either at CES 2026 in January, or GTC 2026 in March next year.