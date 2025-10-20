Foxconn developing NVIDIA's 'cutting-edge' next-gen Vera Rubin AI servers, ready for 2026

Foxconn is already developing NVIDIA's next-gen Vera Rubin NVL144 MGX AI servers, ready to hit the market in the second half of 2026.

TL;DR: Foxconn is preparing for NVIDIA's next-gen Vera Rubin AI servers, targeting mass production in late 2026. Building on NVIDIA's Blackwell Ultra GB300 and GB200 AI platforms, Foxconn aims to expand its AI server market share, potentially capturing 60% with shipments projected to reach 40,000 cabinets by 2028.

Foxconn has already started preparing for NVIDIA's next-gen Vera Rubin AI platform, just as NVIDIA is pumping out its new Blackwell Ultra GB300 AI servers.

NVIDIA's next-gen Vera Rubin AI family of chips will be a huge release, as the entire tech stack is being upgraded, including next-gen HBM4 memory. NVIDIA will continue using the same rack configuration, but there will be huge increases in power, performance, and everything in between.

In a new report from Taiwan Economic Daily, we're hearing that one of NVIDIA's largest partners -- Foxconn -- has already started development on the next-generation Vera Rubin NVL144 MGX servers, with mass production aiming for the second half of 2026.

NVIDIA's new Blackwell Ultra GB300 AI server cabinets are starting to ship, with industry insiders saying that Foxconn's primary shipments in 2025 are for NVIDIA GB200 AI servers, with deliveries scheduled to be completed this year. GB300 AI server cabinet shipments started in September 2025, with the flow of GB300 AI server shipments continuing into 2026.

In order to prepare for the massive wave of growth, Foxconn has already started developing NVIDIA's next-gen Vera Rubin NVL144 MGX platform, as the company is the primary development partner for NVIDIA's latest generation of AI servers. Foxconn should see its AI server market share grow in 2026, as it continues to expand its production and shipment of GB200, GB300, and Vera Rubin AI servers.

US-based companies estimate that Foxconn could secure around 60% market share of AI server shipments, with Foxconn's shipment of AI server cabinets projected to hit around 11,000 cabinets, 29,000 cabinets, and 40,000 cabinets in 2025, 2027, and 2028, respectively.