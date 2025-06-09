NVIDIA's next-gen Rubin GPU, Vera CPU rumors: no delays, new chips are being moved up

NVIDIA's next-gen Rubin GPU and Vera CPUs will reportedly tape-out at TSMC in June, sampled in September, on TSMC N3P and CoWoS-L advanced packaging.

NVIDIA's next-generation Rubin GPU and Vera CPU chips will reportedly finalize tape-out at TSMC in June, and will enter trial production with sample chips provided in September at the earliest according to the latest reports.

In a new post on X by financial analyst Dan Nystedt on X, we're hearing that TSMC will be making NVIDIA's next-gen Rubin AI GPUs on its N3P process node and will be using CoWoS-L advanced packaging. NVIDIA's new Rubin will be the company's first chiplet design for a GPU, after using traditional monolithic designs up until now (Hopper, Blackwell, etc are all monolithic large GPUs).

Rubin will require even more advanced packaging capacity from TSMC with a 4x reticle size, which is a chunky piece of silicon compared to Blackwell and its 3.3x reticle size. The I/O die on NVIDIA's next-gen Rubin GPUs will also be in the package, fabbed on TSMC's N5B process node.

NVIDIA's new Rubin AI GPUs are expected to enter mass production in early 2026, so we should expect much more news at CES 2026 and then a possible launch at GTC 2026 (NVIDIA's in-house GPU Technology Conference). Ctee reports that the supply chain has said that NVIDIA's new chip development schedule is "smoother than before", too.

NVIDIA's next-gen Rubin AI GPUs will be using the latest bleeding-edge HBM4 memory, with SK hynix shipping out the world's first 12-layer HBM4 samples to its customers not too long ago. NVIDIA's massive new Vera Rubin NVL576 AI server that will be using 576 x Rubin R100 AI GPUs, and an insane 12672-core, 25344-thread CPU based on its new Vera architecture, all coming in 2026.