NVIDIA confirms next-gen Rubin AI GPUs with HBM4 are in the fab, volume production in 2H 2026

TL;DR: NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang confirmed Rubin AI GPUs and five other advanced chips are in production at TSMC, targeting volume release in the second half of 2026. Rubin will be NVIDIA's third-generation NVLink rack-scale AI supercomputer, supporting a $3-4 trillion global AI infrastructure growth by decade's end.

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang has confirmed that its next-generation Rubin AI GPUs are already in the fabs, and are aiming for volume production in the second half of 2026, after it posted another quarter of record revenue hitting $46.7 billion.

During its recent Q2 2026 earnings call, Jensen confirmed Rubin and its 5 other chips -- Vera CPU, CX9 SuperNIC, Spectrum-X, scale Silicon Photonics processor, and NVLINK 144 switch, are in the fabs at TSMC right now, and will launch in 2026. NVIDIA confirmed that all of these new chips will be ready for volume production in 2H 2026.

Jensen said: "The chips of the Rubin platform are in fab, the Vera CPU, Rubin GPU, CX9 SuperNIC, NVLink 144 scale up switch, Spectrum-X scale out and scale across switch, and the silicon photonics processor. Rubin remains on schedule for volume production next year. Rubin will be our third-generation NVLink rack scale AI supercomputer with a mature and full-scale supply chain. This keeps us on track with our pace of an annual product cadence and continuous innovation across compute, networking, systems and software".

He continued: "Our next platform Rubin, is already in fab. We have 6 new chips that represent the Rubin platform. They have all ticked up at TSMC. Rubin will be our third-generation NVLink rack scale AI supercomputer. And so we expect to have a much more mature and fully scaled up supply chain. Blackwell and Rubin AI factory platforms will be scaling into the $3 trillion to $4 trillion global AI factory build out through the end of the decade".

Jensen said that NVIDIA's next-gen Rubin platform will be the company's 3rd Gen NVLink rack-scale AI supercomputer, featuring a fully mature and full-scale supply chain. NVIDIA expects that over the next 5 years the company will scale Blackwell, Rubin, and future-gen architectures into a $3 trillion to $4 trillion AI infrastructure opportunity.

Jensen added that Rubin will sport a slew of new ideas and that he's excited to deep dive into them at GTC 2026.