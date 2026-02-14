Norwegian retailer will give you a FREE copy of GTA 6 if your baby is born on launch day

If you are anywhere near Norway and planning on having a baby in the next 9 months or so, then Norwegian retailer Komplett will give you a FREE copy of Grand Theft Auto 6 if your baby is born on launch day: November 19, 2026.

In a new promotional run on Instagram and in-store ads, Komplett said (translated) that: "Life hack: Lie together today, get GTA 6 free from us in 9 months", adding "this is actually not [a joke], GTA 6 is released in 9 months, and if you have a baby on the launch date, we'll give you the game for free". The retailer honoring this promotion would have to accept a birth certificate (we guess) in order to validate a customer's claim that their baby was born on GTA 6 launch day.

I can't imagine a couple talking to each other and discussing this deal, thinking that they would have a child (right now) and hopefully time it perfectly to have a baby on November 19... just to get a free copy of Grand Theft Auto 6. Stranger things have happened, but imagine being that child and going to school in the future "yeah I was born because my parents wanted a free copy of GTA 6".

In order to get this right, a couple is going to need to make a decision... well... now. February 19 is going to be your cutoff to have a baby exactly 9 months to that day on November 19. However, anyone who has had children knows that those due dates aren't an exact science some of the time... so couples in Norway, you know what to do.