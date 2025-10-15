GTA 6 review access might require reviewers to fly to Rockstar for a few days to play the game

Rockstar will probably get reviewers, YouTubers, and influencers to fly out to their HQ to play Grand Theft Auto 6, which shouldn't be too far away.

TL;DR: GTA 6 review access will be tightly controlled, requiring media and select creators to visit a designated location, likely Rockstar's HQ, for limited hands-on days. This strategy aims to prevent leaks for the highly anticipated game, ensuring secure, exclusive coverage ahead of its launch.

GTA 6 review access isn't going to be easy, with reports that Rockstar will get reviewers to visit a specific location -- most likely their HQ -- for a "select number of days" to review the biggest game of all time.

In a new post on X from @DetectiveSeeds, who leaked out that GTA 6 would be running at 60FPS on the beefed up PS5 Pro console earlier this year, said: "GTA 6 review access may require reviewers, such as media and select content creators, to come to a designated location for a select number of days in order to review the game. This will be interesting, especially if video reviews are allowed due to editors, video file locations, etc. I believe we will have a better idea of how this is going to be done in the near future".

Popular Popular Now: PlayStation 6 and Xbox Magnus console specs finalized, new Xbox to be faster than the PS6

He said that he heard this information from an employee with the publisher through a "mutual connection on LinkedIn under the agreement that I do not put out their name or title".

This news makes sense, as GTA 6 is the biggest game of all time and Rockstar won't allow leaks from any reviewers, YouTubers, or influencers. Getting them to all visit a single location and get a few days hands-on with Grand Theft Auto 6 is the best move.