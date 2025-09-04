Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra tablet: slim design, competitor CPU, huge 14.6-inch display

TL;DR: Samsung unveils the Galaxy Tab S11 and flagship Tab S11 Ultra, featuring a 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, Dimensity 9400+ chip, 16GB RAM, up to 1TB storage, and advanced Galaxy AI with OneUI 8 on Android 16. The Tab S11 Ultra offers 23-hour battery life, S Pen support, and starts at $1199.

Samsung has just unveiled two new tablets, the Galaxy Tab S11 and the new flagship Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, which will compete against the Apple M4 iPad Pro.

The new Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra measures in just as thin as the 13-inch OLED iPad Pro powered by Apple's new in-house M4 processor, at just 5.1mm thick. Samsung packs in a bigger 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, with a smoother 120Hz refresh rate, an anti-reflective coating, and peak brightness of 1600 nits.

Inside, Samsung is powering its new Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra with a competitor's processor, not using an in-house Exynos processor. The new Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is powered by the Dimensity 9400+ chip joined by 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage, which is also upgradeable through a microSD card slot up to a bigger 2TB of storage.

Samsung has a bunch of AI integration through its in-house Galaxy AI features that include OneUI 8 based on Android 16, which is capable of summarizing text through to refining sketches and handling smart multitasking. On the battery life of things, the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra offers up to 23 hours of video playback, and 45W of fast charging.

The new Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra packs the S Pen, by making it lighter, with a hexagonal shape for better handling and grip, and ready to support the latest AI features, but it won't charge wirelessly.

Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra starts at $1199 for the base version, while the smaller 11-inch Galaxy Tab S11 starts at $799 for the base version, with both of them available starting tomorrow, September 4.

Jay Kim, Executive Vice President and Head of Customer Experience Office, Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics, said: "The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra combines AI innovation with refined hardware to deliver a true multitasking experience that reflects Samsung's deep experience in mobile productivity. With the latest Galaxy AI and new multimodal capabilities, these flagship tablets enable ultimate efficiency - empowering users to work, create and flow more naturally across a versatile, large screen".