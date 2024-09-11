Huawei unleashes its new Mate XT Ultimate Design: an impressive tri-fold phone that costs $2800

Huawei has just unveiled the world's first dual-hinged, triple-screen foldable smartphone with the introduction of the new Mate XT Ultimate Design... a new tri-foldable smartphone that starts from $2800. Check it out:

The new Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design features an inverse dual-hinge design that folds into a "Z" shape, allowing users to use the tri-fold smartphone in many different ways. The OLED display measures 6.4 inches when fully collapsing as a traditional single-screen smartphone, but when unfolded, the display folds out to a behemoth 10.2 inches (2232 x 3184 resolution) and can be folded into a 7.9-inch size. Impressive.

Huawei says that it uses an ultra-modern three-fold large screen that can be folded and unfolded freely, and its composite ultra-touch laminated structure makes it slim and strong. Huawei is using a new silicon-anode-based large-capacity battery, that is bloody thin: only 1.9mm with a capacity of up to 5600mAh inside of a slim body with long-lasting battery life.

Triple-folded : 6.4-inch regular smartphone

Unfolded : 7.9-inch mini tablet size (similar to competing foldables)

Fully unfolded: 10.2-inch full tablet size, truly incredible stuff

Another nice feature of the tri-fold Mate XT Ultimate Design is that it feature Tiantong satellite communication, so when there is no ground service available, you can still communicate with the outside world. Lingxi communication, optimized antenna design, intelligent perception of environmental changes, with Huawei adding that it will bring a "better communication experience Tianxing ground network, help you travel thousands of miles, travel mountains and seas".

If you think the $2800 price tag of Huawei's new Mate XT Ultimate Design smartphone is rough... competing foldables like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and new Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold smartphones -- well, consider that 3.7 million people have reportedly pre-ordered the tri-fold smartphone with Chinese retailer Vmall.

$2800 x $3.7 million = $10.3 billion in sales if each of those pre-orders of the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design is a bloody big deal, and that's just China... no global launches here. Huawei's new tri-fold smartphone is a China exclusive, which is disappointing as it looks like a damn amazing technological feat by the Chinese smartphone manufacturer.