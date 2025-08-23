Battlefield 6 Phantom Edition-exclusive skins leak, and they aren't Call of Duty-goofy

TL;DR: Battlefield 6's open beta concluded with DICE announcing new updates before its October 10 release. The game offers Standard and Phantom Editions, with the Phantom Edition featuring exclusive, realistic soldier skins, weapon and vehicle cosmetics, and XP boosts, emphasizing grounded aesthetics over futuristic designs.

Battlefield 6's open beta weekend has wrapped up, and DICE has announced the title will be receiving a bunch of new changes ahead of its official release in October. Ahead of the BF6 debut, a leaker group has uploaded images of the skins that will be exclusive to Phantom Edition buyers.

The leak comes from 1BF, who sourced the images of the skins in the latest build of Battlefield Labs, the testing ground for the title. Battlefield 6 launches on October 10, and it will be arriving in two editions: the Standard Edition and the Phantom Edition. The Phantom Edition will feature cosmetics that come in the form of soldier skins, weapon packages, vehicle skins, stickers, XP boosts, and more. The Phantom Edition-exclusive skins will feature four skins, one for each class.

For those doing a comparison between the skins in Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, and the skins in BF6, you will quickly notice that DICE has opted for a much more subtle aesthetic as none of the skins change your soldier into a robot/cyborg. Instead, the skins are much more grounded and more in line with what real soldiers would wear. Below is an image of the skins that are part of Black Ops 7: Vault Edition, the premium edition of the upcoming game.

