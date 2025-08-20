Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 'gameplay' trailer only has 2 seconds of actual gameplay

TL;DR: Call of Duty: Black Ops 7's Gamescom 2025 reveal highlights key innovations that set it apart from previous installments, promising enhanced gameplay and unique features. This upcoming release aims to redefine the Black Ops series with fresh mechanics and immersive experiences for players.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 has been officially unveiled at Gamescom 2025, with the next installment in the long-running franchise taking center stage with a new "gameplay" trailer and story explanation.

The "Gameplay Reveal" trailer was posted to the official Call of Duty YouTube channel, and it's surprising that the trailer can even feature the word "gameplay" in the title as there is less than two seconds of actual gameplay footage featured within the trailer. The rest of the content is cinematics. The trailer hasn't been received very well by the Call of Duty community, as at the time of writing, it has received 29,000 Likes and 105,000 Dislikes on YouTube. Not a great ratio for a title that is releasing in just a few months.

Miles Leslie, Associate Creative Director at Treyarch, took to the stage at Gamescom to touch on the story of Black Ops 7, saying the game is set in the not-so-distant future of 2035, but it's twisted. Treyarch and Raven are really embracing descriptive words such as "mind-bending" and "madness" for Black Ops 7, and this time around, the campaign can be enjoyed with your friends as it's confirmed to have co-op multiplayer. Once the linear part of the campaign is completed, players will graduate into "Endgame Unleashed".

Only actual gameplay shown during the trailer

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

"In the culmination of the story, Treyarch and Raven are unleashing Endgame as part of the Co-Op Campaign, where Avalon opens up for players as they wield personalized abilities and face unexpected challenges, putting everything they've mastered throughout the story to the test," explains Call of Duty