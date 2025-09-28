Battlefield 6 live action trailer fires shots at Call of Duty by killing celebrities

Zac Efron, Jimmy Butler, Paddy Pimblett, and Morgan Wallen have been instantly killed in the new Battlefield 6 live-action trailer.

EA has released a live-action trailer for Battlefield 6 ahead of the scheduled launch next month, and the trailer features celebrities such as Zac Efron, Paddy Pimblett, Morgan Wallen, and Jimmy Butler.

Ahead of the scheduled launch for Battlefield 6 on October 10, EA has released a live-action trailer to continue the hype train moving along, leading up to launch. The trailer opens with a full squad stepping out of a vehicle, showing the Assault class as actor Zac Efron, NBA superstar Jimmy Butler as an Engineer, artist Morgan Wallen as Support, and UFC superstar Paddy Pimblett as Recon.

The squad is then abruptly interrupted by a missile, killing them all, which was quickly followed up by a soldier asking, "Who was that?" and then another answers, "Doesn't matter, let's move."

What is with the death of the celebrities at the start of the trailer? My guess is that it's a tongue-in-cheek way of poking some fun at Call of Duty, which debuted the trailer "There's a Soldier in All of Us" fourteen years ago for the original Call of Duty: Black Ops.

This trailer featured celebrities such as Jimmy Kimmel and Kobe Bryant. Additionally, each of the celebrities is holding weapons with skins, which, by killing them off instantly, is symbolic of skins in general (character skins as well) not being a focus at all in Battlefield 6.

The rest of the trailer is a squad taking on the forces of Pax Armata, showcasing each of the classes' special skills as they work together to clear a road of enemies.